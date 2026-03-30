AI Keynote Speakers in High Demand as Businesses Seek to Turn AI Into Real Advantage

Glen Maguire, AI Speaker

Organisations across New Zealand and Australia are increasingly engaging AI keynote speakers to translate complex technology into practical business outcomes.

AI isn’t valuable until people understand how to apply it. The role of a keynote today is to turn complexity into clarity—and give leaders confidence in what to do next.” — Glen Maguire, Founder, Matrix AI Consulting

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to dominate boardroom conversations, organisations are increasingly turning to AI keynote speakers to help translate the technology into practical, real-world business outcomes.Across New Zealand and Australia, demand is rising for speakers who can move beyond hype and provide clear, actionable insight into how AI can be applied within organisations.Glen Maguire, founder of Matrix AI Consulting and a specialist AI keynote speaker, has seen a growing number of businesses seeking tailored presentations that bridge the gap between technical capability and business execution.“AI is no longer a future concept—it’s a leadership priority,” said Maguire. “But most organisations are still trying to work out what it actually means for them.”From Inspiration to ImplementationWhile AI has become one of the most talked-about topics in business, many keynote presentations have struggled to deliver practical value.Organisations are now shifting their expectations.Rather than broad, inspirational talks, event organisers are prioritising keynote speakers who can:Translate AI into clear business use casesProvide practical, actionable next stepsAddress both opportunity and riskSpeak to non-technical audiences with clarityAlign content to their specific industry and challengesThis shift reflects a growing need for applied understanding, not just awareness.Bridging the Gap Between Strategy and RealityA key challenge facing businesses is the disconnect between AI strategy and day-to-day operations.Many leadership teams understand that AI will impact their industry—but lack clarity on:- Where to start- What tools to prioritise- How to implement AI without disruption- How to manage AI governance and riskAI keynote speakers are increasingly being used as a catalyst to align teams, create momentum, and provide a clear starting point for adoption.A More Demanding AudienceToday’s audiences are also more informed—and more sceptical.With widespread exposure to AI tools like ChatGPT and Copilot, many attendees already have a basic understanding of AI. What they are looking for now is:- Relevance to their role or industry- Honest insight into risks and limitations- Clear examples of real-world application- Confidence in how to move forward“People don’t want another AI demo,” Maguire added. “They want to understand how it applies to their business and what they should actually do next.”Customisation Becomes CriticalAs demand grows, generic keynote presentations are being replaced by customised sessions tailored to the audience.This includes aligning content to:- Industry-specific challenges- Audience maturity and experience- Strategic priorities and transformation goals- Event themes and business objectivesThe result is a more relevant and impactful experience—helping organisations move from uncertainty to action.

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