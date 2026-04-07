Strong Signal for Investors and Partners: H2 Global Group and VR LIFE Validate the Value of European MedTech Innovation

VR Vitalis and H2 Medical Technologies - Medical device solution H2 Medical Technologies has developed non-invasive molecular hydrogen solutions designed to support cognitive health and future applications in age-related conditions.

VR LIFE’s valuation growth, clinical traction, and planned U.S. entry reinforce H2 Global Group’s broader MedTech value creation strategy

We are opening the door to U.S. and global partners who recognize this structural shift and want to capitalize on it.” — David Marsalek, CEO and Founder of H2 Global Group

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- European MedTech innovator H2 Global Group is accelerating its expansion into the United States and global markets through a portfolio company VR LIFE following its seed funding round that more than doubled the value of its stake. In June 2023, H2 Investment, subsidiary of H2 Global Group, acquired 20-percent stake in VR LIFE for approximately $630,000. In February 2026, VR LIFE closed $650,000 seed round backed by institutional investors, bringing H2 Investment's diluted 18.26-percent stake to an implied value of approximately $1.38 million. The milestone positions the group to capture a larger share of global medical device market, of which the U.S. accounts for 46 percent, while simultaneously expanding its international distributor network.“We are building a vertically integrated MedTech ecosystem that unites breakthrough Japanese science, European clinical validation, and global capital to tackle some of the most pressing healthcare challenges of our time,” said David Marsalek, CEO and Founder of H2 Global Group. He added, “Under the scientific leadership of H2 Global Group co-founder Professor Shigeo Ohta, a world-leading expert in molecular hydrogen science, we are advancing non-invasive solutions for cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s disease, systemic inflammation, and pulmonary rehabilitation.”The company's therapeutic focus areas represent a combined addressable market exceeding $150 billion, spanning Alzheimer's and MCI treatment (projected to surpass $18 billion by 2030), anti-inflammatory therapeutics (over $110 billion), and respiratory care devices ($33.6 billion by 2030). The global veteran healthcare market adds over $150 billion, with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs allocating more than $115 billion annually to direct medical care. The company has received preliminary partnership interest from military procurement channels in Europe for combat veteran rehabilitation, including physical regeneration, PTSD treatment, and mental resilience, as well as long-term care for aging populations.VR LIFE: From European Clinical Traction to U.S. Market EntryVR LIFE develops specialized virtual reality software for the rehabilitation of neurological, psychiatric, and physical conditions. Its flagship product, VR Vitalis Pro, is deployed in more than 40 hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and social care homes across Europe."The valuation increase of VR LIFE is a direct result of proven clinical traction," Marsalek noted. "Our technology is actively improving patient outcomes in dozens of European healthcare facilities. The next step is to introduce this validated platform to the U.S. market, where demand for scalable, non-pharmacological interventions is at an all-time high."Proprietary IP and the World's First Molecular Hydrogen Medical DeviceThe Group has developed a therapeutic platform combining molecular hydrogen with virtual reality for pulmonary rehabilitation, protected by a registered utility model that will be extended internationally.Built on more than 19 years of research and development, the broader MedTech platform is supported by a portfolio of patented solutions and utility models, including multiple application modalities utilizing molecular hydrogen. The platform is further strengthened by a newly granted European patent originally developed by Professor Shigeo Ohta and his team in Japan, with H2 Global Group as the patent holder. The patent covers the use of molecular hydrogen in neurodegenerative diseases, including dementias, and is now being expanded into additional markets, including the United States.Following approval from the Czech State Institute for Drug Control (SÚKL) in January 2026, H2 Medical Technologies , the subsidiary of H2 Global Group, launched a clinical study evaluating the safety of molecular hydrogen inhalation in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a precursor to Alzheimer's dementia. At the same time, the company entered the registration phase for what is poised to become the world’s first medical device utilizing molecular hydrogen, initially across Europe, with potential expansion into the United States. The therapeutic potential of molecular hydrogen is supported by more than 3,000 scientific publications and over 150 human studies, with initial focus on Alzheimer's dementia and potential expansion into Type 2 diabetes, vision and hearing disorders, and skin conditions.Global Distribution and Commercial Traction in Wellness and LongevityWhile advancing its clinical pipeline, H2 Global Group has established strong commercial traction in the longevity and wellness sectors. The company's proprietary molecular hydrogen solutions, including H2 Generator devices, special dietary supplements, canned hydrogen-rich water, and cosmetics, are deployed across B2B network of longevity clinics, therapeutic spas, and biohacking centers throughout Europe, and beyond.This revenue-generating ecosystem serves as a commercial bridge between preventive wellness and regulated medicine. The company is actively expanding its international footprint, so far with distributors already operating in the Czech Republic, Spain, Slovenia, Malta, Slovakia and Lithuania. H2 Global Group is seeking additional distribution partners globally to scale its retail and B2B product lines.Expanded Investor Access and Strategic Exit PotentialTo accelerate this dual-track commercial and clinical strategy, H2 Global Group has opened a strategic investment window prior to upcoming clinical milestones. Originally structured for regional investors in the Czech Republic, the offering has seen growing international demand, prompting the company to expand access to family offices, syndicates, and qualified individual investors seeking early exposure to the longevity and MedTech convergence.With a current pre-money valuation of approximately $80 million, H2 Global Group is aiming to reach a transaction value of $500 million to $1.5 billion within the next three years. This target is underpinned by the company’s proprietary intellectual property, its growing international distribution network, and its ongoing preparations for FDA certification in the United States. H2 Global Group is building toward a strategic exit through acquisition by a major global medical technology or pharmaceutical player, representing a highly important value proposition for both existing and future investors."Smart capital is moving toward companies that deliver measurable clinical outcomes while reducing the long-term cost of medical care," Marsalek concluded. "We are opening the door to U.S. and global partners who recognize this structural shift and want to capitalize on it."H2 Global Group is a European technology group headquartered in the Czech Republic, focused on the research, development, clinical validation, and international scaling of innovative healthcare technologies. The Group speciazes in the medical use of molecular hydrogen and in connecting smart capital with innovation across MedTech, HealthTech, longevity, and long-term care.

Patient using VR Vitalis virtual reality rehabilitation headset alongside H2 Medical Technologies molecular hydrogen device for pulmonary therapy

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