AI Speakers and Educators in Demand as Businesses Struggle to Keep Up

Glen Maguire, Independent AI Consultant

As AI adoption accelerates, organisations are turning to experienced AI speakers and educators to bridge the growing knowledge gap across leadership teams.

AI is moving faster than most teams can keep up. The real gap isn’t technology—it’s understanding how to apply it.” — Glen Maguire, Independent AI Consultant

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries at pace, businesses across New Zealand and Australia are increasingly turning to AI speakers and educators to help their teams understand, adopt, and apply the technology effectively.The surge in demand reflects a widening gap between the rapid evolution of AI tools and the practical understanding required to use them in a business context.Glen Maguire, an independent AI consultant , speaker, and educator, has seen a sharp rise in organisations seeking guidance through workshops, executive briefings, and hands-on training sessions.“AI isn’t the challenge—understanding how to apply it to your business is,” said Maguire. “Most leaders don’t need more tools, they need clarity on what actually works.”The AI Knowledge Gap is GrowingWhile many businesses have begun experimenting with tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, few have moved beyond surface-level usage.Teams often lack:A clear understanding of AI capabilities and limitationsPractical use cases relevant to their rolesConfidence in applying AI safely and effectivelyAlignment between leadership and operational teamsThis disconnect is creating pressure at the leadership level, where executives are expected to guide AI adoption despite limited hands-on experience.From Awareness to ApplicationAI speakers and educators are increasingly being brought in not just to explain the technology—but to translate it into real-world business outcomes.Workshops and training sessions are shifting from theoretical discussions to practical application, helping organisations:Identify where AI can deliver immediate valueImprove productivity across teamsReduce time spent on repetitive tasksBuild internal confidence and capabilityAvoid common pitfalls in early-stage adoption“There’s a lot of noise in AI right now,” Maguire added. “Businesses don’t need hype—they need practical guidance they can trust.”Leadership Under Pressure to ActThe demand for AI education is being driven in part by growing expectations at the executive level.Leaders are increasingly required to:Understand AI’s impact on their industryMake informed decisions about adoptionLead teams through rapid technological changeStay credible in front of boards and stakeholdersWithout the right support, many organisations risk falling behind—not because they lack access to AI tools, but because they lack the knowledge to use them effectively.A Shift Toward Practical, Business-Focused TrainingThe rise in demand for AI speakers signals a broader shift away from generic training toward tailored, business-specific education.Rather than one-size-fits-all sessions, organisations are prioritising:Industry-relevant use casesHands-on learning experiencesSmall group or leadership-focused sessionsOngoing coaching and supportThis approach allows businesses to move quickly from understanding AI to embedding it within daily operations.AvailabilityGlen Maguire delivers AI workshops, executive sessions, and speaking engagements across New Zealand, Australia, and internationally.

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