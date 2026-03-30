AI Speakers and Educators in Demand as Businesses Struggle to Keep Up
As AI adoption accelerates, organisations are turning to experienced AI speakers and educators to bridge the growing knowledge gap across leadership teams.
The surge in demand reflects a widening gap between the rapid evolution of AI tools and the practical understanding required to use them in a business context.
Glen Maguire, an independent AI consultant, speaker, and educator, has seen a sharp rise in organisations seeking guidance through workshops, executive briefings, and hands-on training sessions.
“AI isn’t the challenge—understanding how to apply it to your business is,” said Maguire. “Most leaders don’t need more tools, they need clarity on what actually works.”
The AI Knowledge Gap is Growing
While many businesses have begun experimenting with tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, few have moved beyond surface-level usage.
Teams often lack:
A clear understanding of AI capabilities and limitations
Practical use cases relevant to their roles
Confidence in applying AI safely and effectively
Alignment between leadership and operational teams
This disconnect is creating pressure at the leadership level, where executives are expected to guide AI adoption despite limited hands-on experience.
From Awareness to Application
AI speakers and educators are increasingly being brought in not just to explain the technology—but to translate it into real-world business outcomes.
Workshops and training sessions are shifting from theoretical discussions to practical application, helping organisations:
Identify where AI can deliver immediate value
Improve productivity across teams
Reduce time spent on repetitive tasks
Build internal confidence and capability
Avoid common pitfalls in early-stage adoption
“There’s a lot of noise in AI right now,” Maguire added. “Businesses don’t need hype—they need practical guidance they can trust.”
Leadership Under Pressure to Act
The demand for AI education is being driven in part by growing expectations at the executive level.
Leaders are increasingly required to:
Understand AI’s impact on their industry
Make informed decisions about adoption
Lead teams through rapid technological change
Stay credible in front of boards and stakeholders
Without the right support, many organisations risk falling behind—not because they lack access to AI tools, but because they lack the knowledge to use them effectively.
A Shift Toward Practical, Business-Focused Training
The rise in demand for AI speakers signals a broader shift away from generic training toward tailored, business-specific education.
Rather than one-size-fits-all sessions, organisations are prioritising:
Industry-relevant use cases
Hands-on learning experiences
Small group or leadership-focused sessions
Ongoing coaching and support
This approach allows businesses to move quickly from understanding AI to embedding it within daily operations.
Availability
Glen Maguire delivers AI workshops, executive sessions, and speaking engagements across New Zealand, Australia, and internationally.
Glen Maguire
Glen Maguire
+64 21 344 050
email us here
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