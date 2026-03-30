Businesses Turn to Independent AI Consultants as Trust in Vendor-Led Advice Declines
Matrix AI reports rising demand from businesses seeking neutral, vendor-free AI guidance as organisations push back against biased, tool-driven recommendations.
The shift reflects increasing concern among organisations that much of the guidance in the market is driven by vendors promoting their own platforms, tools, and ecosystems—often ahead of what is actually right for the business.
Matrix AI, an independent AI consulting firm, has reported a significant rise in demand from companies seeking clarity before committing to AI investments.
“Businesses don’t need more AI tools—they need clarity,” said Glen Maguire, Founder of Matrix AI. “Independent advice cuts through the noise and helps leaders make decisions based on what actually works, not what’s being sold to them.”
A Market Flooded with Conflicting Advice
As major technology providers continue to push AI solutions into the market, businesses are increasingly finding themselves overwhelmed by competing platforms, rapid product releases, and conflicting recommendations.
Many organisations are now experimenting with multiple AI tools simultaneously—often without a clear strategy—leading to rising costs, duplication, and uncertainty around return on investment.
This has created what industry experts are calling “AI stack confusion,” where businesses adopt tools reactively rather than strategically.
“Right now, a lot of AI advice comes with an agenda,” Maguire added. “Businesses are starting to realise they need independent guidance before making big decisions—especially when those decisions will shape how they operate for years to come.”
From Tools to Strategy
The growing demand for independent consulting signals a broader shift in how businesses approach AI.
Rather than asking “which tool should we use?”, organisations are beginning to focus on:
Where AI fits within their business
Which use cases will deliver real value
How to implement AI without disrupting operations
How to manage risk, governance, and long-term scalability
Independent consultants provide a strategy-first approach—helping businesses evaluate options objectively and avoid costly missteps.
Avoiding Costly Mistakes
With AI budgets increasing, the cost of getting decisions wrong is rising.
Without clear direction, businesses risk:
Investing in tools that don’t integrate with existing systems
Overlapping subscriptions and unnecessary spend
Vendor lock-in limiting future flexibility
Failed AI initiatives due to lack of internal alignment
“The biggest risk with AI isn’t moving too slowly—it’s moving in the wrong direction,” said Maguire. “That’s where independent advice becomes critical.”
A Shift Toward Trusted, Objective Guidance
As AI continues to evolve, businesses are placing greater value on trusted advisors who are not tied to specific platforms or products.
Matrix AI’s approach focuses on delivering:
Independent, vendor-neutral recommendations
Practical AI strategies aligned to business outcomes
Implementation support across teams and workflows
Governance frameworks for responsible AI adoption
This shift mirrors broader trends in digital transformation, where organisations increasingly prioritise long-term capability over short-term tool adoption.
Availability
Matrix AI’s independent consulting services are available to organisations across New Zealand, Australia, and Europe.
Glen Maguire
Matrix AI Consulting
+64 21 344 050
email us here
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