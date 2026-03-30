Businesses Turn to Independent AI Consultants as Trust in Vendor-Led Advice Declines

Matrix AI Consulting

Matrix AI reports rising demand from businesses seeking neutral, vendor-free AI guidance as organisations push back against biased, tool-driven recommendations.

Businesses don’t need more AI tools—they need clarity. Independent advice cuts through vendor bias and helps leaders make decisions based on what actually works.” — Glen Maguire, Founder, Matrix AI Consulting

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates across New Zealand and Australia, a growing number of businesses are turning to independent AI consultants for unbiased, vendor-neutral advice.The shift reflects increasing concern among organisations that much of the guidance in the market is driven by vendors promoting their own platforms, tools, and ecosystems—often ahead of what is actually right for the business.Matrix AI, an independent AI consulting firm, has reported a significant rise in demand from companies seeking clarity before committing to AI investments.“Businesses don’t need more AI tools—they need clarity,” said Glen Maguire, Founder of Matrix AI. “Independent advice cuts through the noise and helps leaders make decisions based on what actually works, not what’s being sold to them.”A Market Flooded with Conflicting AdviceAs major technology providers continue to push AI solutions into the market, businesses are increasingly finding themselves overwhelmed by competing platforms, rapid product releases, and conflicting recommendations.Many organisations are now experimenting with multiple AI tools simultaneously—often without a clear strategy—leading to rising costs, duplication, and uncertainty around return on investment.This has created what industry experts are calling “AI stack confusion,” where businesses adopt tools reactively rather than strategically.“Right now, a lot of AI advice comes with an agenda,” Maguire added. “Businesses are starting to realise they need independent guidance before making big decisions—especially when those decisions will shape how they operate for years to come.”From Tools to StrategyThe growing demand for independent consulting signals a broader shift in how businesses approach AI.Rather than asking “which tool should we use?”, organisations are beginning to focus on:Where AI fits within their businessWhich use cases will deliver real valueHow to implement AI without disrupting operationsHow to manage risk, governance, and long-term scalabilityIndependent consultants provide a strategy-first approach—helping businesses evaluate options objectively and avoid costly missteps.Avoiding Costly MistakesWith AI budgets increasing, the cost of getting decisions wrong is rising.Without clear direction, businesses risk:Investing in tools that don’t integrate with existing systemsOverlapping subscriptions and unnecessary spendVendor lock-in limiting future flexibilityFailed AI initiatives due to lack of internal alignment“The biggest risk with AI isn’t moving too slowly—it’s moving in the wrong direction,” said Maguire. “That’s where independent advice becomes critical.”A Shift Toward Trusted, Objective GuidanceAs AI continues to evolve, businesses are placing greater value on trusted advisors who are not tied to specific platforms or products.Matrix AI’s approach focuses on delivering:Independent, vendor-neutral recommendationsPractical AI strategies aligned to business outcomesImplementation support across teams and workflowsGovernance frameworks for responsible AI adoptionThis shift mirrors broader trends in digital transformation, where organisations increasingly prioritise long-term capability over short-term tool adoption.AvailabilityMatrix AI’s independent consulting services are available to organisations across New Zealand, Australia, and Europe.

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