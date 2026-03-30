AI Coaching Service for Executives Surges as Leaders Race to Keep Up with AI

Private AI training for Executives Private Executive AI training

Matrix AI launches private 1:1 executive AI coaching as demand surges from leaders needing fast, practical AI adoption without disrupting business operations.

AI isn’t a future capability—it’s a leadership requirement now. The risk isn’t the technology, it’s leaders making decisions without understanding it.” — Glen Maguire, Founder, Matrix AI Consulting

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence reshapes how businesses operate, a growing number of executives are turning to personalised AI coaching to rapidly upskill and stay competitive.Matrix AI, a New Zealand-based AI consulting and training firm, has announced the expansion of its Executive AI Coaching programme, responding to a sharp increase in demand from senior leaders across Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.Unlike traditional AI training , the programme focuses on private, 1:1 coaching tailored to the executive’s business, enabling leaders to quickly understand, apply, and lead with AI—without stepping away from day-to-day responsibilities.“Executives don’t have the luxury of time,” said Glen Maguire , Founder of Matrix AI. “They’re expected to lead AI adoption, make strategic decisions, and stay credible with their teams—often while still learning what AI actually means for their business. This coaching bridges that gap.”The surge in demand reflects a broader shift in how leaders approach AI. Traditional learning models are proving too slow and too generic, while the pace of AI innovation continues to accelerate. Businesses that fail to adapt risk losing visibility and competitive advantage in an AI-driven landscape .A Shift from Learning to LeadingThe Executive AI Coaching programme is designed specifically for:CEOs, founders, and senior leaders needing to catch up quicklyExecutives responsible for AI strategy and adoptionLeadership teams wanting practical, business-ready AI use casesOrganisations aiming to move fast without costly trial-and-errorThe coaching focuses on four key areas:Context & Priorities – Identifying where AI fits within the businessStrategy & Use Cases – Defining real-world applicationsHands-On Application – Applying tools like ChatGPT and CopilotEmbed & Lead – Building AI capability across teamsWhy Now?The demand for executive AI coaching comes at a critical moment.Search behaviour, decision-making, and productivity are all being reshaped by AI technologies, forcing businesses to rethink how they operate and compete .At the same time, AI-driven search and decision systems are reducing traditional pathways to visibility, making leadership understanding of AI not just beneficial—but essential .“AI is no longer a technical conversation—it’s a leadership one,” Maguire added. “The risk isn’t just falling behind in tools. It’s making poor strategic decisions because you don’t fully understand the shift.”Practical Outcomes, Not TheoryThe coaching is built around immediate, tangible outcomes, including:Clear understanding of where AI fits in the businessFaster, more confident decision-makingIdentification of high-impact AI opportunitiesReduced reliance on trial-and-error adoptionA roadmap for implementing AI across teamsDelivered in private sessions, the programme allows executives to work directly on their own business challenges in real time.AvailabilityMatrix AI’s Executive Coaching programme is available immediately, with limited capacity due to the personalised nature of delivery.

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