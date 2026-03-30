Co-Founder & CEO, Yasmin King, Speaking at the SkillsAware Launch - Sydney on 23 March 2026 SkillsAware Revolutionises Workforce Strategy with Successful Sydney Launch at Business Sydney SkillsAware Revolutionises Workforce Strategy with Successful Sydney Launch at Business Sydney

Following a high-impact launch event in Sydney, SkillsAware has officially released its revolutionary third iteration human-centered, AI-powered platform.

[Productivity] rises when we can see skills clearly, develop them precisely, and deploy people where they add the most value. Right now, our systems hide skills instead of recognising them” — Yasmin King, Co-Founder and CEO of SkillsAware

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a high-impact launch event at Business Sydney, SkillsAware has officially released its revolutionary third iteration human-centered, AI-powered platform designed to solve the nation’s wicked problem of skills recognition. The event, held on Monday, 23 March 2026, brought together academic, industry, and government leaders to witness a new era of evidence-based visibility into real-world capability.

With Jobs and Skills Australia warning that AI recruitment risks leaving real talent behind, SkillsAware was developed to ensure that no worker is left behind in the modern economy. Positioned as a foundational skills recognition infrastructure that sits outside and alongside existing HR tech, the platform responds to the national priority for an adaptable workforce, by helping Australian individuals, enterprise and industry bridge skills gaps.

During her keynote address, Yasmin King, Co-Founder and CEO of SkillsAware, challenged the status quo of traditional recruitment and training: “Productivity does not rise because people work harder. It rises when we can see skills clearly, develop them precisely, and deploy people where they add the most value. Right now, our systems hide skills instead of recognising them.

This is not a failure of individuals; it is a systems failure. SkillsAware is the infrastructure that makes existing systems work better, because they can finally see skills clearly.”

SkillsAware employs advanced agentic AI to map life-wide evidence – e.g. from personal, work and volunteering experiences – against more than 70,000 machine-readable industry-validated skills or other employment frameworks. Crucially, the platform maintains a Human-in-the-loop (HITL) architecture, where AI accelerates the administrative burden but human judgement remains the ultimate authority for validation.

Adding a technical perspective on the platform’s role as an infrastructure layer, Dr. Mark Keough, Executive Director and Co-Founder, highlighted the shift from manual mapping to AI-enabled standards: “For decades, skills recognition has been stalled by the lack of a common technical language. We’ve built SkillsAware to act as the missing skills middleware in the HR tech stack. By utilising agentic AI to harmonise disparate evidence against industry-validated skills, we are moving the needle from subjective inference to auditable proof. This isn’t about replacing human judgement; it’s about providing the high-fidelity evidence infrastructure that allows professionals to exercise that judgement with total confidence.”

Learn more about SkillsAware – https://skillsaware.com/

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