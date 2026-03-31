RetreatBoss Magazine Spotlights Healing-Centered Travel

RetreatBoss Magazine with Garry Lineham RetreatBoss Magazine Spring 2026 Issue 5 with Garry Lineham headshot - 15 minutes to calm

March 31 issue features Garry Lineham of Human Garage and explores healing spaces, nervous system regulation, and intentional travel.

Luxury alone is no longer enough, people are seeking healing spaces that help them recover, regulate, and reconnect.” — Catherine Kontos

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As wellness travel continues to evolve beyond surface-level luxury, RetreatBoss Magazine ’s issue turns its attention to a shift in the market: the rise of healing-centered travel, nervous system regulation, and spaces designed to support restoration, reflection, and well-being. Launching March 31, 2026, the digital issue explores why more travelers, retreat leaders, and wellness-minded consumers are seeking experiences that go beyond escape and into recovery.At the center of the issue is Garry Lineham of Human Garage, whose work in movement-based self-care, Fascial Maneuvers, and nervous system regulation has gained attention in the holistic wellness space. His feature arrives at a time when the wellness conversation is expanding beyond treatments, amenities, and aesthetics, and moving toward a practical question: how do people feel in the spaces they travel to, sleep in, gather in, and retreat within? Through the lens of Human Garage, the issue opens a discussion around regulation, stress recovery, and the role environment plays in how the body experiences healing.The Human Garage story is especially timely because it connects two worlds that are increasingly overlapping: wellness and travel. In the feature, Garry Lineham speaks about Human Garage as an education platform built around free movement sequences, guided resets, and its signature Fascial Maneuvers, designed to help people regulate stress, release chronic tension, and reconnect with the body through repeatable, accessible practices. He also points toward a vision that intersects directly with hospitality and retreat culture, including a certified wellness space concept focused on practical factors such as water quality, bedding, food standards, and the environments people rely on when they are trying to recover and restore. That perspective adds depth to a larger industry conversation gaining momentum across retreats, hotels, and travel experiences.This issue of RetreatBoss Magazine explores what happens when wellness moves beyond pampering and into the realm of healing-centered environments, calmer nervous systems, meaningful recovery, and experiences designed to help people feel different, not just entertained. It looks at the idea that the future of wellness travel may not simply be about where people go, but about whether the space itself contributes to repair, clarity, safety, and calm. For readers and industry professionals alike, the issue asks not only where people want to go, but what healing they need most.“Luxury alone is no longer enough, people are seeking healing spaces that help them recover, regulate, and reconnect.,” said Catherine Kontos, Founder of RetreatBoss Magazine.That insight reflects the broader editorial direction of the issue, which brings together stories and perspectives from the world of retreats, wellness, hospitality, and transformation. Alongside the feature on Garry Lineham, readers will find reflections on regulating the nervous system through writing with Editor-in-Chief Crystal Adair-Benning, a feature on how to connect with calm with Chatee founder Gil Petersil, a look at Canadian castles, skincare insights with Emmy Award winner D’Angelo Thompson, and a healing journey through the Himalayas with Jem Fuller. Together, these features form a wider portrait of wellness travel as something more intentional, immersive, and personally significant.“The New Prescription RX isn’t just about fixing what’s broken. It’s about remembering what was always wise. It’s about the kind of healing that doesn’t shout or sparkle on command, but settles in quietly—through presence, environment, rhythm, story, movement, nature, and spaces that let you exhale. The kind that doesn’t fade in the airport lounge or disappear by Monday morning,” said Crystal Adair-Benning, Editor-in-Chief of RetreatBoss Magazine.Within the issue, Human Garage contributes a distinct and timely voice to that conversation. Garry Lineham’s story traces the origins of the platform back to his own experience with chronic pain, injuries, fatigue, and a body that he describes as never fully receiving the message that it was safe. The Human Garage philosophy that emerged from that experience is centered less on chasing quick fixes and more on teaching the body to return to calm through repetition. In the feature, Lineham emphasizes that stress is often the hidden bottleneck behind sleep issues, poor recovery, chronic tension, and the feeling of being stuck in a state of survival. Through Fascial Maneuvers and guided resets, Human Garage presents a practical approach that resonates with a growing audience of travelers and retreat participants who are no longer looking only for beauty or luxury, but for spaces and practices that actually help them feel regulated.“You can reset in fifteen minutes, you will feel the reduction in stress, a calming in your nervous system, a calming in your thoughts, and a calming in your body,” said Garry Lineham.For RetreatBoss Magazine, this theme aligns naturally with the publication’s larger mission. The magazine was created to champion the art and business of retreating by showcasing what is possible when people gather intentionally, live purposefully, and heal collectively. Each quarterly issue features editorial across wellness, mindset, travel, entrepreneurship, lifestyle, and leadership, serving an audience that includes wellness and retreat entrepreneurs, event planners and facilitators, conscious business leaders, holistic practitioners and coaches, and curious seekers pursuing purposeful travel and self-expansion.The publication is also part of a wider media ecosystem built to connect transformation, hospitality, and conscious business. RetreatBoss Magazine’s audience is primarily based in North America and Europe and includes readers who are purpose-driven, wellness-focused, culturally curious, and invested in high-quality, values-aligned experiences. The broader RetreatBoss platform includes strong digital engagement and a contributor network that helps amplify stories across channels and communities.Founded by Catherine Kontos, an award-winning founder, author, and media leader in the global retreats and experiential travel industry, RetreatBoss Magazine continues to position itself as a platform for the voices, places, and ideas shaping the future of purposeful travel. Her work across RetreatBoss, RetreatMatch, and the magazine reflects a commitment to helping retreat professionals, facilitators, and conscious brands create experiences that are profitable, powerful, and purposeful.The March 31 issue of RetreatBoss Magazine will be available digitally at RetreatBossMagazine.com and on Amazon , offering readers a curated look into the changing language of wellness travel and the environments that may define its next chapter.

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