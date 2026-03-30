DC Boudoir Photographer Nicole Griffin Named Top Black Boudoir Photographer of 2026

Top Black Boudoir Photographers of 2026 recognized at The Coterie Noir Virtual Awards Nicole Griffin, DC boudoir photographer and founder of Nicole Griffin Photography Nicole Griffin named Top Black Boudoir Photographer of 2026 at The Coterie Noir Awards

Washington DC boudoir photographer recognized for helping women reconstruct self-image through transformational photography experiences

My work isn’t about how women look, it’s about how they see themselves.” — Nicole Griffin

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicole Griffin, founder and lead photographer of Nicole Griffin Photography , was named one of the Top Black Boudoir Photographers at The Coterie Noir Virtual Awards, hosted by Olesha Haskett of Boudoir for Black Women (boudoirforblackwomen.com). The ceremony, held virtually on March 21, 2026, recognized five photographers across the country whose work is redefining representation, body positivity, and the transformative power of boudoir photography.Griffin is a Washington DC-based boudoir photographer with a Maryland-based studio, serving clients throughout Maryland and Northern Virginia. Griffin was honored alongside Katrina Cross-Daniels of Katrina Cross Photography (Detroit, MI), Brianne Daul of Satin Dauls Boudoir (Boonton, NJ), Latoya Dixon Smith of Greenville Boudoir (Greenville, SC), and Maria Rouse of Boudoir by Ria (Atlanta, GA).Testimonials submitted by the public on Griffin's behalf described her as "revolutionary," citing her ability to instill confidence in clients of all sizes, ages, and backgrounds. One client wrote: "Doing my first shoot with her has literally retrained my brain in how I look at myself." Another described her session as "mentally one of the best things I have ever experienced," adding that she "was inspired afterward for months." A third noted that Griffin "possesses the unique ability to make all aspects of the female form, even the scars, skin discoloration, and stretch marks, appear beautiful and worthy of admiration."Griffin, who has photographed hundreds of women across the DMV, is known for creating deeply transformational experiences that extend far beyond the final images. What began as her own healing journey evolved into a mission to create transformational experiences for high-achieving women who have mastered every area of their lives except how they see themselves."My business was created out of a terrible situation," said Griffin. "And to now be many years removed from that, feeling more confident because of boudoir and because of the clients who walk through my door, I am grateful. Every single client reaffirms my purpose."Nicole Griffin Photography serves women across Washington DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Baltimore, offering luxury boudoir sessions in a private studio environment. The studio is built on three core principles that shape every client experience.The first is Free Yourself, which is rooted in the belief that women spend too much of their lives performing for others and shrinking themselves to fit expectations set by family, partners, and society. Griffin creates space for women to express every version of themselves, from soft and feminine to bold and sensual, without apology.The second is Reclaim Your Worthiness. Many of Griffin's clients arrive having lost themselves somewhere along the way, whether through a demanding career, motherhood, a difficult relationship, or simply years of putting everyone else first. Her sessions are designed to remind women that they are allowed to take up space and that they have never stopped being worthy of celebration.The third is to Disrupt the Comparison Culture. Griffin is committed to challenging the impossible beauty standards that society, media, and the fashion industry have imposed on women, particularly for women of color and women across straight to plus sizes. Her work intentionally centers diverse body types, skin tones, ages, and backgrounds to expand what the world accepts as beautiful.Griffin's signature approach includes pre-session preparation, professional hair and makeup, fully guided posing, and same-day image reveals. Her studio is inclusive of all women regardless of size, age, ethnicity, or background.Nicole Griffin Photography has been recognized by multiple industry organizations for excellence in boudoir photography, including The Coterie Noir, the Association of International Boudoir Photographers, and the Professional Photographers of America. Griffin's work has been featured in PPA Magazine and earned Bronze and Gold medal placements in the 2026 PPA International Photographic Competition.For women who are unsure if they’re ready, Griffin also addresses common concerns, including the question, “ Can I do a boudoir session if I’m not confident? ”, offering an honest look at what the experience is really like.To learn more or inquire about booking, visit DC boudoir photographer , Nicole Griffin Photography.

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