Featuring high-protein Cannoli Dip and Whipped Ricotta made from 100% sheep's milk whey — available March 23, 2026

We're not trying to be the biggest — we're focused on being the most authentic. Using sheep's milk allows us to create products that are richer, cleaner, and closer to traditional Italian dairy.” — Jon Villecco

TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheep’s Milk Ricotta Brand launches Across All 10 Central Market Stores in Texas

Featuring high-protein Cannoli Dip and Whipped Ricotta made from 100% sheep’s milk whey, available March 23, 2026

The Ricotta & Cheese Factory announces its official launch across all 10 Central Market locations in Texas, marking a major milestone in the brand’s national retail expansion.

As demand grows for clean-label, high-quality dairy, the brand stands apart by using 100% sheep’s milk whey, a distinctive ingredient that delivers a richer texture, naturally high protein content, and a product that is easier to digest for many consumers compared to traditional cow’s milk alternatives.

“We’re not trying to be the biggest, we’re focused on being the most authentic,” said Jon Villecco, CEO & Founder of The Ricotta & Cheese Factory. “Using sheep’s milk allows us to create products that are richer, cleaner, and closer to traditional Italian dairy. Central Market is exactly the kind of retailer that understands that.”

The launch introduces two signature products:

Cannoli Dip (4.5oz, MSRP $3.99) — Inspired by the classic Italian dessert, available in Vanilla and Chocolate (with Hazelnut coming soon). Each cup delivers 16g of protein, contains no artificial ingredients or preservatives, and includes a spoon for convenience, offering a rich and creamy, ready-to-enjoy experience.

Whipped Ricotta (8oz, MSRP $4.99) — Light, smooth, and highly versatile, suitable for both sweet and savory applications, from lasagna and stuffed shells to toast and crackers. Each pack contains 18g of protein with no artificial ingredients or preservatives.

Both products are made from 100% sheep’s milk whey, following a philosophy shaped by over a century of family tradition: clean ingredients, careful craftsmanship, and respect for authentic Italian methods.

Rooted in Sardinia, Italy, one of the world’s recognized Blue Zones, The Ricotta & Cheese Factory brings four generations of cheesemaking heritage to the U.S. market, combining tradition with modern consumer demand for minimally processed, nutrient-dense foods.

Products are now available at all 10 Central Market locations across Texas — including Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Plano, San Antonio, and Southlake.

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