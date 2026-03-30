Better By Bike Launches Monthly Lismore to Casino E-Bike Ride on the Northern Rivers Rail Trail

New guided monthly experience positions Lismore as a key gateway to one of the Northern Rivers’ most scenic trail sections

The beauty of an e-bike experience is that it opens the trail up to more people.” — Campbell Shepherd

NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better By Bike has launched a new monthly Lismore to Casino e-bike ride, creating a fresh tourism experience for locals and visitors wanting to explore the Northern Rivers Rail Trail in a more accessible, enjoyable and well-supported way.Beginning on 18 April 2026 and running on the third Saturday of each month, the new ride offers participants the chance to travel from Lismore to Casino on premium e-bikes while taking in pastoral countryside, rolling hills, historic railway features and charming regional landscapes along the way.The launch strengthens Better By Bike’s growing presence across the wider Northern Rivers Rail Trail network and adds a new tourism experience that helps connect riders with more of the region. It also gives Lismore a stronger position as a starting point for rail trail activity, supporting the broader visitor economy and encouraging greater exploration of the area.The Lismore to Casino section covers 29.7 kilometres and begins at the historic South Lismore Train Station. From there, riders head through the gentle hills of the Lismore Valley, passing native trees, farmland and sweeping rural views before continuing into the Richmond Valley and on towards Casino. Along the route, riders can experience key highlights including the curved Naughtons Gap rail tunnel, open grazing landscapes and the distinctive rural scenery that makes this section of the trail unique.Better By Bike Owner Campbell Shepherd said the new monthly ride responds to growing demand for outdoor experiences that are both easy to access and memorable to enjoy.“More people are looking for experiences that let them enjoy the Northern Rivers without needing to organise every detail themselves,” said Shepherd. “This new Lismore to Casino ride gives riders a simple, premium and scenic way to experience one of the region’s most beautiful trail sections.”He said the launch was designed to appeal to a wide audience, from visitors seeking a standout regional activity to locals wanting to see their own backyard from a different perspective.“The beauty of an e-bike experience is that it opens the trail up to more people,” he said. “You do not need to be a serious cyclist to enjoy the ride. It is about the scenery, the atmosphere, the small towns, and the feeling of moving through the landscape in a slower and more connected way.”Better By Bike already operates across the Northern Rivers Rail Trail network and has built its offering around premium e-bike hire, local knowledge and flexible support options. The new monthly Lismore departure expands that offering and provides an organised ride option for those who want the experience without the hassle of managing logistics on their own.Riders meet at Lismore Station at 9am, with optional Byron Bay pick-up at 8am also available. Prices start from $125 per bike, with places strictly limited and bookings essential.As interest in regional and eco-friendly tourism continues to grow, the launch of the monthly Lismore to Casino ride highlights how local operators are creating practical, high-quality visitor experiences that showcase the best of the Northern Rivers. For Better By Bike, the new ride is more than just another booking option - it is a strategic step in making the Rail Trail more accessible while helping position Lismore as an active gateway to the region.About Better By BikeBetter By Bike is a Northern Rivers-based e-bike hire business offering premium cycling experiences across the Northern Rivers Rail Trail and surrounding regions. With a focus on accessibility, scenic exploration and local support, Better By Bike helps riders discover some of the area’s best landscapes, towns and trail experiences in a comfortable and memorable way.

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