National Shattering Silence Coalition Builds Strategic Board to Accelerate Dismantling of $343B “SMI Neglect Tax”

NSSC Board of Directors

America’s Fastest-Growing Advocacy Force for No-Fault Brain Disease Professionalizes Governance to Break Down Barriers to Treatment

By uniting elite credentials with the raw reality of no-fault brain diseases, we have created the only organization capable of turning shared pain into systemic medical accountability.” — Ann Corcoran RN, MSN Executive Director

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Shattering Silence Coalition (NSSC) today announced the formal seating of its inaugural Board of Directors. This multidisciplinary National Strategic Council of neurologists, jurists, policy strategists, and lived-experience authorities marks the organization's evolution into an independent 501(c)(3) entity, expanding its established mission to replace the national "Standard of Neglect" with a national Standard of Care. This framework is designed to dismantle the $343 Billion[1] "SMI Neglect Tax"—the compounding fiscal burden created when untreated medical crises are defaulted into the law enforcement and emergency sectors.By uniting elite professional authority with the raw "Ground-Truth" of lived experience, NSSC is moving beyond grassroots advocacy into a phase of National Institutional Governance. The newly seated Board—where nearly half of the members personally live with a chronic brain disease or have served as veteran family caregivers—ensures that NSSC’s impact initiatives are governed by those who have survived the very systems they are now architecting to reform."We are no longer just a coalition of voices for some of our most vulnerable citizens; we are a professionalized governing authority," said Ann Corcoran, RN, MSN, Executive Director. "Our independence is the evolution of a mission born in the trenches in 2017. By uniting elite credentials with the raw reality of no-fault brain diseases, we have created the only organization capable of turning shared pain into systemic medical accountability."A UNIFIED FRONT: THE NSSC GOVERNING AUTHORITYThe NSSC Board is uniquely positioned to dismantle the $343 billion annual "SMI Neglect Tax" and scale treatment access by leveraging leadership from both the "Tower" and the "Trench":● Ann Corcoran, RN, MSN (Executive Director): Veteran RN and Lead Architect of NSSC’s National Policy Infrastructure.● Marcie Sohara (Vice President): Operations Strategist and Legacy Leader in Systemic AOT Advocacy.● Lynda Cutrell, MBA (Treasurer): Former Financial Executive and Board Trustee for Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital: Expert in Neuroscience-Based Advocacy.● Lynn Nanos, LICSW (Secretary): Mobile Emergency Psychiatric Clinician and Author of Breakdown: A Broken System of Emergency Psychiatry.● Dr. Christopher Hager, MD, MS: Board Certified in Psychiatry, Neurology, and Clinical Informatics; Expert on Anosognosia and Justice Diversion.● Clarence Jordan, MBA: Former Naval Officer and SAMHSA Consumer Leadership Award Recipient; Expert in Peer Service Standardization.● Judge Milton Mack Jr.: Michigan State Court Administrator Emeritus and Recipient of the Judge Stephen S. Goss Lifetime Achievement Award.● Kerry Martin, MPP: Harvard Trained Policy Architect and Founding CEO; Lead Driver of NSSC’s National Scaling and Impact.● Linda Mimms, MPP: Duke University Trained Public Policy Analyst, U.S. Senate Legislative Director and Capitol Hill Lobbyist; Expert in Federal Legislative Strategy and Insurance Reform for SMI.● Dr. Anne Whitman, PhD: Harvard Trained Researcher and Co-Founder of the Cole Mental Health Resource Center; Expert in Peer Mutuality and Resilience.ABOUT THE NATIONAL SHATTERING SILENCE COALITION (NSSC)Founded in 2017, NSSC envisions a world where every life affected by no-fault brain disease is saved, supported, and able to thrive with dignity. As an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) national entity, NSSC ensures that 100% of its resources are deployed directly into the fight for medical accountability. The coalition is spearheading the National Standard of Care—a systemic framework designed to dismantle the $343 Billion "SMI Neglect Tax," which represents the massive public cost of diverting medical crises into the justice and emergency systems. NSSC converts shared experience into lasting change through a distinct three-pillar strategy: Educational Awareness (Reframing the Medical Reality), Community Collaboration (Building the Clinical Lifeline), and Grassroots Reform (Securing the Right to be Well).Through its 2026 Impact Initiatives, NSSC is building the infrastructure required to securemedical accountability for every family in America, including:● Beyond Stigma: A high-impact documentary film using "Ground-Truth" human stories to make the human cost of medical abandonment impossible to ignore.● Crisis to Care Pilot: A first-of-its-kind regional pilot designed to fill the "911 Gap" by providing families in crisis with a lifeline. This program deploys 1-to-1 Family Peer Navigators, tactical advocacy kits, and peer-led support groups to ensure no family has to navigate the justice and ER systems alone.● Peer Alliance Network: A specialized collective of individuals living with SMI who provide "Ground-Truth" testimony to help establish the National Standard of Care that peers of previous generations were denied.Footnote [1]: Source: National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) / a standard clinical baseline.

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