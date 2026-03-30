Four Gaming Industry Summits to Take Place in Vienna This December

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four dedicated industry conferences covering the iGaming, lottery, social gaming and wagering sectors will take place in Vienna on 3 – 4 December 2026 at the Hilton Vienna Park, bringing together regulators, operators, technology providers and industry stakeholders for two days of discussions and networking.The co-located events include the 3rd Annual iGaming DACH Summit, the 3rd Annual Lottery CX Summit, the inaugural Social & Competitive Gaming Summit, and the inaugural Racing & Wagering World Summit, creating a cross-sector meeting point for professionals across multiple verticals of the global gaming ecosystem.We expect the combined events to attract a broad international audience, offering delegates an opportunity to exchange insights on regulatory developments, market growth strategies, technology innovation and evolving player engagement trends.Expanded Format for 2026Following the continued growth of the events, the 2026 edition will feature an expanded programme designed to allow for deeper industry discussion and greater networking opportunities.The conference will begin on Day One (3 Dec) with registration, followed by a networking lunch, before moving into an afternoon programme of keynote presentations and panel discussions across the four summit themes.The first day will conclude with the industry’s traditional networking event, the “Coolest” iGaming Party, bringing together delegates, speakers, and sponsors in an informal setting for conversation and connection.Day Two (4 Dec) will feature a full conference agenda including expert panels, keynote sessions and industry discussions covering regulatory frameworks, market opportunities, and technological developments shaping the future of gaming and wagering.Focus on Key Industry VerticalsThe iGaming DACH Summit 2026 will focus on developments across the German-speaking markets of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, examining regulatory frameworks, advertising restrictions, localisation strategies, and player retention.The Lottery CX Summit 2026 will address key challenges facing the lottery sector, including competition from private operators and alternative gaming products, with sessions focusing on customer engagement, distribution strategies, and attracting younger audiences.Launching for the first time, the Social & Competitive Gaming Summit 2026 will explore the fast-growing social gaming sector, bringing together developers, platforms, and digital entertainment leaders to discuss monetisation models, community-driven gameplay and the evolution of social-first gaming experiences.The Racing & Wagering World Summit, also debuting in 2026, will provide a forum dedicated to the future of horse racing and sports betting, with discussions centred on innovation, regulation, fan engagement, and technological developments in wagering.The event will conclude with a farewell drinks reception, providing attendees with an opportunity to continue conversations and strengthen connections formed during the two-day gathering.Speaking and Sponsorship OpportunitiesWe are currently welcoming organisations looking to participate in the programme as speakers or sponsors and connect with senior industry decision-makers attending the events.Event DetailsDates: 3 – 4 December 2026 Venue: Hilton Vienna Park, Vienna, AustriaFurther information regarding the agenda and speakers will be announced in the coming months.

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