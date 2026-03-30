ViennaCC Releases 60s Nostalgia Retro Inspired Music Video for New Single 'When I See You'

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Set in a 1960s theater with bold stage art and live show cuts, the video blends nostalgia, humor and emotional clarity - echoing the song’s theme of young love.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ViennaCC unveils the official music video for his new single “ When I See You ”, a heartfelt love song that captures the excitement, vulnerability and emotional clarity of falling deeply for someone. Built on intentionally simple yet poetic lyrics, the track reflects the physical sensations and long term hopes that define young or newly awakened love.The music video takes viewers on a vivid journey back to the 1960s, staging ViennaCC and his band in a classic theater setting. The stage design features oversized eyes gazing into the audience - an artistic nod to the song’s theme - alongside a striking backdrop of surreal, stylized heads that add a playful, psychedelic touch.To enhance the feeling of a live vintage broadcast, the video incorporates intercut scenes of the audience and the technician control room, creating an authentic performance atmosphere. Subtle humor is woven throughout: a police officer is shown sleeping in the audience, a tongue in cheek reference to European regulations requiring security personnel at theater events. Another scene reveals a vendor dozing off at the outside buffet during the performance, adding to the video’s lighthearted charm.Visually, the production leans into intense colors and minimal image noise, giving the entire piece the warm, nostalgic texture of a Polaroid photograph. The result is a music video that feels both retro and refreshingly sincere.“When I See You” pairs emotional transparency with a lovingly crafted visual world, offering fans a blend of romance, humor and vintage flair that is unmistakably ViennaCC.“When I See You” is featured on the album Connected Hearts – EP and is now played on radio stations around the world.

When I See You - Official music video

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