LERONZA™ Establishes Official Global Brand Presence Following Enforcement Actions
LERONZA™ confirms its official presence and brand ownership following actions across multiple digital platforms.
The brand, created in 2016, is derived from the name of its founder and the city of his birth, London. The naming reflects the brand’s origin and development within the luxury sector.
LERONZA™ is a trademark owned by its founder, with registered marks including LERONZA LONDON® in multiple jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, European Union, and United Arab Emirates.
Enforcement Actions
Recent actions to address unauthorised use of the LERONZA™ name have resulted in:
Removal of accounts across Instagram and Facebook
Restriction of content and channel activity on YouTube
Shutdown of an unauthorised website by its hosting provider
Ongoing review of additional platforms
These actions were taken in response to unauthorised commercial use of the brand name that created a likelihood of confusion.
Official Brand Information
As part of this development, the official LERONZA™ website has been established as the primary source for brand information.
The website provides access to:
Brand communications and updates
Trademark and ownership information
Editorial and background content
Media references
Further information is available through the what is LERONZA™ guide, alongside ownership clarification provided via the who owns LERONZA™ page.
Brand Development
LERONZA™ continues to develop its digital presence through structured content and brand documentation.
This includes:
Publication of official brand materials
Alignment of brand references across platforms
Ongoing monitoring of third-party usage
These steps are intended to support consistent and accurate representation of the brand.
Background
LERONZA™ forms part of a broader portfolio connected to Laban Edward Roomes, founder of Goldgenie.
Since 1995, Goldgenie has operated internationally, providing customised products and services across multiple markets.
LERONZA™ has been used commercially in international markets, including the United States.
Statement
A spokesperson for the brand said:
“LERONZA™ represents a brand built on identity and origin. The recent actions were taken to ensure that the brand is represented accurately through its official channels.”
Commitment
LERONZA™ continues to focus on:
Maintaining clear ownership and provenance
Protecting intellectual property rights
Providing an official and verifiable brand source
Media Contact
LERONZA™ / Goldgenie
Email: stephanie@goldgenie.com
About LERONZA™
LERONZA™ is a brand focused on identity, heritage, and structured development. Supported by international trademark protection, including registered marks such as LERONZA LONDON®, the brand operates globally through its official platform.
Stephanie Fox
LERONZA
+971 4 248 5180
stephanie@goldgenie.com
LERONZA iPhone 17 Luxury Collection
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