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LERONZA™ confirms its official presence and brand ownership following actions across multiple digital platforms.

LERONZA represents a brand built on identity, origin, and long-term vision. The steps taken ensure that the brand is clearly represented through its official channels.” — LERONZA spokesperson

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LERONZA™ has confirmed its official global online presence following a series of trademark enforcement actions across multiple digital platforms.The brand, created in 2016, is derived from the name of its founder and the city of his birth, London. The naming reflects the brand’s origin and development within the luxury sector.LERONZA™ is a trademark owned by its founder, with registered marks including LERONZA LONDONin multiple jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, European Union, and United Arab Emirates.Enforcement ActionsRecent actions to address unauthorised use of the LERONZA™ name have resulted in:Removal of accounts across Instagram and FacebookRestriction of content and channel activity on YouTubeShutdown of an unauthorised website by its hosting providerOngoing review of additional platformsThese actions were taken in response to unauthorised commercial use of the brand name that created a likelihood of confusion.Official Brand InformationAs part of this development, the official LERONZA™ website has been established as the primary source for brand information.The website provides access to:Brand communications and updatesTrademark and ownership informationEditorial and background contentMedia referencesFurther information is available through the what is LERONZA™ guide, alongside ownership clarification provided via the who owns LERONZA™ page.Brand DevelopmentLERONZA™ continues to develop its digital presence through structured content and brand documentation.This includes:Publication of official brand materialsAlignment of brand references across platformsOngoing monitoring of third-party usageThese steps are intended to support consistent and accurate representation of the brand.BackgroundLERONZA™ forms part of a broader portfolio connected to Laban Edward Roomes, founder of Goldgenie.Since 1995, Goldgenie has operated internationally, providing customised products and services across multiple markets.LERONZA™ has been used commercially in international markets, including the United States.StatementA spokesperson for the brand said:“LERONZA™ represents a brand built on identity and origin. The recent actions were taken to ensure that the brand is represented accurately through its official channels.”CommitmentLERONZA™ continues to focus on:Maintaining clear ownership and provenanceProtecting intellectual property rightsProviding an official and verifiable brand sourceMedia ContactLERONZA™ / GoldgenieEmail: stephanie@goldgenie.comAbout LERONZA™LERONZA™ is a brand focused on identity, heritage, and structured development. Supported by international trademark protection, including registered marks such as LERONZA LONDON, the brand operates globally through its official platform.

LERONZA iPhone 17 Luxury Collection

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