Napa Valley Author and Wine Industry Insider Garret Murphy Releases Debut Novel The Gentleman Farmer

Author Garret Murphy with the cover of his debut novel The Gentleman Farmer.

A work of literary fiction revealing Napa Valley’s evolution through an insider’s perspective.

At its heart, The Gentleman Farmer is a story about ambition, legacy, and the people who helped shape Napa Valley into the world-renowned wine region it is today.” — Garret Thomas Murphy

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A literary fiction work offering a rare insider glimpse into Napa Valley over the past twenty-five years, a period marked by rapid change, rising luxury, and growing tension between tradition and corporate ambition.

Napa Valley wine professional, entrepreneur, and author Garret Murphy announces the release of his new novel The Gentleman Farmer, a work of literary fiction set against the backdrop of California’s most famous wine region.

The novel follows three protagonists who share the same dream of building a world-class winery: a billionaire determined to cement his legacy, a third-generation farmer fighting to preserve his family land, and a young French-born winemaker driven by passion and craftsmanship. As their ambitions collide, hidden secrets emerge and a love story unfolds that may ultimately determine who succeeds. In the end, only one will emerge as the true Gentleman Farmer.

Written as a roman à clef, The Gentleman Farmer offers readers a rare insider perspective on Napa Valley during a transformative twenty-five year period. The story features a wide cast of characters inspired by the real personalities who have shaped the region, including winemakers, consultants, vintners, patrons, and industry power brokers.

For readers familiar with Napa Valley, part of the appeal lies in recognizing the real-world inspirations behind the fictional characters. For newcomers, the novel provides a compelling introduction to the culture, ambition, and unwritten rules that define the valley and its wine industry.

Murphy brings an authentic voice to the story through his decades of experience in the wine world. He is the founder of Vintner’s Collective, a pioneering multi-winery tasting room located in downtown Napa, and has worked closely with many of the personalities and trends that inform the novel.

At a time when younger consumers are often perceived as less connected to traditional wine culture, the book also reflects the growing interest in artisanal products, craftsmanship, and authenticity that is influencing a new generation of winemakers and wine enthusiasts. Through its characters and conflicts, the novel portrays a Napa Valley still driven by passion, community, and a shared commitment to excellence.

The Gentleman Farmer is a Napa Valley novel that may particularly appeal to readers interested in wine, California culture, travel, and contemporary literary fiction.

Book Information:

Title: The Gentleman Farmer

Author: Garret Thomas Murphy

Genre: Literary Fiction / Wine Country Fiction

Setting: Napa Valley, California

Availability: Amazon, Ingram distribution, and select bookstores nationwide

ISBN: 979-8-9995690-2-8

Website: www.garretmurphy.com



About the Author:

Garret Murphy is a Napa Valley resident, wine professional, photographer, and entrepreneur. Born in Boston and raised in Paris, he brings an international perspective to his writing. He is the founder of Vintner’s Collective, Napa’s first multi-winery tasting room, and has spent more than two decades working within the Napa Valley wine community. The Gentleman Farmer is his debut work of fiction.

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