Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada Inducts Nine Fellows at National Conference in Halifax

Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada

NPAC Fellowship Program recognizes nurse practitioners for exceptional contributions to the profession, patient care, and health policy in Canada

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada (NPAC-AIIPC) is proud to announce the induction of nine distinguished nurse practitioners into the NPAC Fellowship program. The induction ceremony took place on Friday, April 10, 2026, during the NPAC/NPANS 2026 National Conference — Sea-Change Halifax 2026 — held in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The NPAC Fellowship (FNPAC) is among the highest honours the Association confers upon its members. Fellows are recognised for sustained, exceptional contributions to the nurse practitioner profession, to patient and community health, and to the advancement of NP practice, policy, education, and research across Canada.

“This cohort of fellows represents the very best of what nurse practitioners contribute to Canada’s health system,” said Ellen Christie, President of the Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada. “Their leadership, advocacy, and clinical excellence have helped shape the future of health care in this country. We are honoured to welcome them as Fellows of NPAC.”

2026 NPAC Fellows (FNPAC)

• Carmel Collins, NP

• Claudie Roussy, NP

• Dr. Gina Pittman, NP

• Dr. Jennifer Buck, NP

• Krista Cormier, NP

• Dr. Laurie Lee, NP

• Dr. Louann Janicki, NP

• Rodolfo Pike, NP

• Dr. Ruth Martin-Misener, NP

Each inductee was selected through a rigorous peer-review nomination process, evaluated on criteria including leadership, excellence in advanced practice, contributions to NP education and research, health policy influence, and service to the profession and public. The NPAC Fellowship program was established to celebrate and sustain a culture of excellence within the nurse practitioner community across Canada.

The induction ceremony was held as part of the 3rd Annual Canadian Nurse Practitioner Conference, co-hosted by NPAC and the Nurse Practitioners Association of Nova Scotia (NPANS). The two-day conference, themed Sea-Change Halifax 2026, brought together nurse practitioners, health leaders, researchers, and policymakers from across the country to advance dialogue on the future of primary care in Canada.

About NPAC-AIIPC

The Nurse Practitioner Association of Canada (NPAC-AIIPC) is the national voice for nurse practitioners in Canada, representing thousands of NPs across all provinces and territories. NPAC advocates for policies that enable nurse practitioners to practise to their full scope, expand access to primary care, and improve health outcomes for all Canadians.

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