VibeIQ — The Only AI Product Decision Platform Transforming Retail and Apparel Go-to-Market — Debuts in Europe

VibeIQ's new AI capabilities give brands a single, always-current source of product information — and make every AI tool they use more powerful

LONDON, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VibeIQ, the fast-growing software platform trusted by leading global retail, footwear, and apparel brands including New Balance, L.L. Bean, Vera Bradley, Stuart Peters, and Malbon, today announced a major evolution of its platform at PI Apparel London, alongside its formal expansion into the European market.At a time when many AI capabilities are being introduced as surface-level add-ons, VibeIQ’s latest advancements are grounded in the real workflows and challenges of product creation teams. For years, merchandising, design, and product teams have relied on disconnected tools—resulting in lost time, misalignment, and reduced confidence at critical decision points. In this legacy model, assortment decisions are often made without a clear understanding of the products themselves or the rationale behind them.VibeIQ was built to address this gap by bringing teams together in a single digital workspace where product insight is created earlier, shared faster, and used to drive better go-to-market decisions. This latest evolution takes that foundation further by embedding trustworthy AI across the product creation process—from initial concept through detailed design and viability assessment.Bringing the Right Product to Market, FasterBrands are under constant pressure to move quickly without compromising assortment quality. But true optimization requires a deep understanding of each product—something that has historically come too late in the process.VibeIQ shifts that understanding forward. New capabilities include:Role-based AI agents grounded in real product data and workflows, supporting merchandising, design, and sales teams by orchestrating tasks, surfacing insights, and accelerating decision-makingAI-driven line plan automation that translates financial targets into complete assortment plans with automated design alignment and optimizationGenerative AI concept creation that enables teams to move from early ideas to product-ready visuals in momentsAutomated product-to-production handoff, translating design intent into structured, production-ready detail and reducing friction between creative and production teamsTogether, these capabilities allow brands to define products, evaluate them against key criteria—such as margin, assortment fit, ESG considerations, and customer signals—and make confident decisions before committing to physical samples.AI Needs a System of Record for Product CreationDespite growing investment in AI, most brands lack a centralized environment where AI can meaningfully operate. Product and assortment data remains fragmented across spreadsheets, presentations, and disconnected systems—making it difficult for AI to generate actionable insights.VibeIQ provides that missing foundation. By combining structured merchandising data with real-time design intent in a single workspace—earlier in the process than traditional systems—VibeIQ creates a living, accurate view of a brand’s product line as it evolves.This unified environment enables both VibeIQ’s native AI agents and external tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude to access and act on real-time product data. The result is a more powerful and practical application of AI—one that is directly embedded in how products are planned, created, and brought to market.What Leadership Is Saying“The product decision process has been broken for years—not because teams lack talent, but because the tools they rely on weren’t built for today’s speed and complexity,” said Brian Lindauer, CEO of VibeIQ. “You can’t optimize an assortment without truly understanding your products, and that insight has always come too late. VibeIQ changes when and how that understanding is created. When AI tools can access that foundation, everything improves. That’s not a feature—it’s a fundamental advantage.”About VibeIQVibeIQ is an AI-powered product decision platform built for retail, footwear, and apparel brands. By unifying merchandising, design, and product teams in a single digital workspace, VibeIQ enables faster product understanding from initial concept through design and viability—helping brands optimize what they bring to market with greater speed and confidence.Trusted by brands including New Balance, L.L. Bean, Vera Bradley, Stuart Peters, and Malbon, VibeIQ empowers enterprise teams with the intelligence needed to make better product decisions, earlier.Brands and retailers can meet the VibeIQ team at PI Apparel London on March 30–31 or request a demo at vibeiq.com.

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