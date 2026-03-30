VibeIQ Advances Its Product Decision Platform With AI That Transforms the Pivotal Early Stages of Go-to-Market Process

New AI agents, line plan automation, and concept generation extend VibeIQ's capabilities — and make every AI tool a brand uses more powerful.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VibeIQ, the fast-growing software solution trusted by leading global retail, footwear, and apparel brands including New Balance, L.L. Bean, Vera Bradley, Stuart Peters, and Malbon, today announced a major evolution of its platform at PI Apparel London, coinciding with a new presence in Europe.For years, merchandising, design, and product teams have worked across disconnected tools, losing time and confidence at every handoff. VibeIQ was built to change that — bringing these teams together in a single digital workspace where product insight is generated earlier, shared faster, and used to make better assortment and go-to-market decisions. Today's announcement represents the next step: rearchitecting the platform to put trustworthy AI at the core, and applying it across the full arc from initial concept through design, viability, and into production.Bringing the Right Product to Market, FasterBrands face constant pressure to move quickly without sacrificing assortment quality. VibeIQ addresses this directly — converting financial plans and real-time market signals into optimized assortments, and now carrying that intelligence through every pivotal stage of product creation. New capabilities include role-based AI agents that orchestrate tasks, surface insights, and keep decisions moving across merchandising, design, and sales teams; AI-driven line plan automation that turns financial strategy into a complete assortment plan; generative AI concept generation that moves teams from sketch to product-ready artwork in moments; and automated product and production handoff that translates design intent into structured, production-ready detail — eliminating the slow, error-prone back-and-forth between creative and production teams.AI Needs a Home — And Most Brands Don't Have OneBrands can't effectively leverage AI without a place where it can access the product line, evolve it, capture change, and align teams in real time. That place doesn't exist in most organizations today — product and assortment information is scattered across spreadsheets, slides, and disconnected systems that AI can't meaningfully work with.VibeIQ provides that missing foundation. Because it captures both design intent and structured merchandising data in one place — updated in real time, far earlier in the process than any other system reaches — VibeIQ gives AI something to actually work with. When tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude are connected to VibeIQ, they gain access to a live, accurate view of what a brand is building right now, something they can't find anywhere else. This is what makes VibeIQ's own AI agents uniquely capable — and what positions VibeIQ as an essential foundation for how leading brands are building their AI-powered future.What Leadership Is Saying"The product decision process has been broken for years — not because teams lack talent or ambition, but because the tools they've relied on were never built for the speed and complexity the market demands today. You can't optimize an assortment if you don't truly understand your products — and that understanding has always come too late. VibeIQ changes when and how that insight is created. When the AI tools brands are already investing in can tap into that, everything gets sharper. That's not a feature. That's a different kind of advantage." — Brian Lindauer, CEO, VibeIQAbout VibeIQVibeIQ is the AI-powered product decision platform purpose-built for retail, footwear, and apparel brands. By unifying merchandising, design, and product teams within a single digital workspace, VibeIQ accelerates product understanding from first concept through detail, design, and viability — so brands can optimize what they take to market with speed and confidence. Trusted by brands including New Balance, L.L. Bean, Vera Bradley, Stuart Peters, and Malbon, VibeIQ gives enterprise teams the AI-powered intelligence to bring the right product to market at the right time.Brands and retailers interested in a platform demonstration can connect with the VibeIQ team at PI Apparel London on March 30 & 31, or request a demo at vibeiq.com.

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