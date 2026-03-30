From Warning to Operating Manual: Roger Spitz’s Disrupt With Impact Defines the Era of Metaruptions 18 Months On

Disrupt With Impact by Roger Spitz Endorsed by 4 Prestigious Awards Roger Spitz Book Signing Global Tour METARUPTIONS - 2026 Word of the Year (Disruptive Futures Institute) Roger Spitz Book Signing of Disrupt With Impact at Barnes & Noble (Los Angeles) Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World, Roger Spitz (Kogan Page)

Spitz’s Award-Winning Frameworks Recognized as Global Standard Amid 2026’s Compounding Systemic Shocks

Leaders long clung to trends as the currency of foresight, but 2026 has proven that trends are a rearview-mirror distraction. We are now managing the interplay of systemic collapses and breakthroughs.” — Roger Spitz, Founding Chair Disruptive Futures Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eighteen months since the publication of Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World (Kogan Page), the Disruptive Futures Institute reports a significant shift in how global organizations navigate nonlinear change.

Released in September 2024, the book authored by Roger Spitz issued a systemic warning: the era of linear trends has ended. Today, as the global landscape experiences a convergence of geopolitical, technological, and economic shocks, the research and prescience detailed in the text have moved from foresight to realized volatility.

The Disruptive Futures Institute observes that the frameworks developed in the book are now being widely adopted across business, education, and policy forums. This trajectory reflects an increasing urgency among leaders to transition away from traditional forecasting and playbooks in favor of the systemic, impact-driven approaches required for an unpredictable world. Spitz’s body of work, which was once categorized as provocative strategic foresight, has become a mandatory operating manual for 2026, adopted by boards, academic curricula, and the world’s most influential policy forums to navigate our unpredictable times.

THE MANIFESTATION OF “METARUPTIONS”

The most significant validation of Spitz’s research is the transition from “Disruption 2.0” - the Silicon Valley model of entrant-incumbent dynamics - to “Disruption 3.0,” or what Spitz coined as Metaruptions.

Recently named the 2026 Word of the Year by the Disruptive Futures Institute and recognized by global media, “Metaruptions” describes the multidimensional, self-perpetuating family of disruptions defining our current reality. These represent deep, interconnected, transdisciplinary system shifts arising from technological, ecological, geopolitical, economic, and societal interactions.

“The world has caught up to the warning,” says Roger Spitz, Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute. “Leaders long clung to trends as the currency of foresight. We are now managing the interplay of systemic collapses and breakthroughs - geopolitical, technological, and ecological - that act in tandem. Disrupt With Impact was designed to provide the agency to navigate this complexity through a new operating system for unpredictability.”

INSTITUTIONAL VALIDATION AND GLOBAL ACCLAIM

The 18-month milestone follows a record-breaking year for the publication, which has swept the international literary awards circuit. The book has secured four major honors, including the 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year (Bronze, Business & Economics), the 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (Harvey Chute First Place), and 2025 Readers’ Favorite Business Book of the Year.

Beyond the trophy shelf, the book’s influence is seen in its institutionalization. It is now a featured resource in the Association of College and Research Librarians (ACRL) Choice Reviews, becoming a standard text for MBA programs and executive education worldwide. From the Global Peter Drucker Forum in Vienna to MIT Technology Review’s EmTech, the book’s frameworks - most notably the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility) - have featured.

NEW RANKINGS FOR A NEW ERA

Coinciding with this 18-month anniversary, the global foresight community has formally recognized Spitz’s contributions to the field. Roger Spitz has been named to the Global Gurus World’s Top 30 Futurist Professionals for 2026, ranking at #15 worldwide. This ranking, which balances public opinion with original conceptual impact, places Spitz in the same league as thinkers such as Ray Kurzweil and Peter Diamandis.

Furthermore, Spitz has been designated the #1 Global Futurist Speaker for 2026-2027 on systemic disruption, strategic foresight, and AI. This recognition reflects a global shift in leadership priorities: moving away from the “wow” of disruptive technology or trend reports toward the “how” of human agency and effective decision-making in deep uncertainty.

• Consistently Ranked Among the World’s Top Futurists and a Global Top Voice in Management Leadership (Global Gurus, Thinkers360).

• Founder of Disruptive Futures Institute (San Francisco), recognized for Top 10 Education and 50 Global Innovation (Thinkers360).

• Author of Five Bestselling Books, including Multi-Award-Winning Disrupt With Impact (Winner: CIBA Harvey Chute, Foreword Indies, Readers’ Favorite).

• Global #1 Amazon Bestseller: Disrupt With Impact topped 6 Categories including AI across the USA, UK, Brazil, India, France, and Germany.

• Hailed on CNN as the “leading futurist on disruption,” appointed to the World Economic Forum’s AI Global Alliance, and delivered 500+ keynotes to the world’s most prestigious companies across 40+ countries.

NAVIGATING 2026 AND BEYOND: THE VISIONARY TRILOGY

To meet the surging demand for these frameworks, Spitz has launched the “Visionary Trilogy” global tour. This speaking agenda translates the core pillars of Disrupt With Impact into actionable strategic intelligence. The 2026-2027 tour focuses on three transformative shifts:

01. THE MINDSET SHIFT - Become Visionary in an Unpredictable World: Moving from backward-looking analysis to a new operating system for uncertainty.

02. THE INTELLIGENCE SHIFT - Upgrade Human Decision-Making in the Age of AI: Examining how human judgment retains its edge as algorithms move from descriptive to prescriptive roles.

03. THE LEADERSHIP SHIFT – Foresight to Inspire Transformational Futures: Building foundations that grow stronger with shocks and using agility to bridge today’s choices with tomorrow’s possibilities.

A NEW OPERATING COMPASS

As we move further into the second half of the 2020s, Disrupt With Impact has evolved from a bestselling book into an operational compass for unpredictability. Its integration into academic bibliographies and library collections ensures that the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility) - designed to build antifragile foundations and anticipatory capabilities - remains the standard for leaders navigating the “Metaruptions” of the coming decade. In a world defined by systemic unpredictability, Disrupt With Impact is no longer a warning - it is the operating manual.

These paradigm shifts are already reshaping how capital is allocated, how risk is priced, and how leadership teams make irreversible decisions under uncertainty. Eighteen months on, the question is no longer whether Metaruptions define our era - but whether institutions are equipped to act within them.

For additional information on Disrupt With Impact:

• Explore: https://www.thrivingondisruption.com/disrupt-with-impact

For booking inquiries or to discuss a keynote for your organization:

• Email: speaking@disruptivefutures.org

• Explore: https://www.disruptivefutures.org/speaking

For media inquiries and interviews: media@disruptivefutures.org

###

APPENDIX: NOTES FOR EDITORS

1. THE CORE THESIS: WHY “DISRUPT WITH IMPACT” PREVAILED

Eighteen months since its release, Disrupt With Impact remains unique in the business literature landscape because it rejects “futurewashing” - the practice of making empty promises about the future without taking structural steps today. The book’s success is built on four breakthrough areas:

• The End of Trends: Spitz argues that relying on “Metatrends” (or Megatrends or even Trends) is dangerous because they compound flawed assumptions derived from the past. Instead, he focuses on signals, systemic drivers of change, and how they collide, interact, and evolve.

• Metaruptions (Disruption 3.0): The concept that disruptions are now networked and boundaryless. Representing compounding, cascading, intersecting systemic disruption, Metaruptions disrupt the very frameworks used to understand change. Disrupt With Impact provides a unique, proprietary, and novel operating system for deeply uncertain worlds.

• Techistentialism: A term coined by Spitz to describe the intersection of technology and human existence. It asks: how do we remain relevant and maintain agency as machines take over prescriptive decision-making?

• UN-VICE Paradigm: An evolution of the 1980s VUCA model, updated for 2026 to include the UNknown, Volatile, Intersecting, Complex, and Exponential nature of modern change. As an update to VUCA, UN-VICE introduces the speed, velocity, and shape of change as well as the idea that intersections bring novelty.

2. SELECTED ACCOLADES & RANKINGS

As of March 2026, Disrupt With Impact and Roger Spitz have achieved the following:

• Winner: 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year (Bronze, Business & Economics).

• Winner: 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA), Harvey Chute First Place.

• Winner: 2025 Readers’ Favorite Book of the Year (Bronze, Business & Finance).

• Finalist: 2025 International Book Awards (General Business & Management/Leadership).

• Global Gurus Ranking: #15 World’s Top 30 Futurist Professionals (2026-2027).

• Thinkers360: Top 10 Thought Leader for Management, National Security, Education, and Venture Capital. Top 25 AI & AI Ethics thought leader.

• Amazon Bestseller: #1 in 6 countries (USA, UK, Brazil, India, France, Germany) across categories including AI, Systems & Planning, and Philosophy of Science.

3. THE AAA FRAMEWORK: THE NEW OPERATING SYSTEM

The “AAA Framework” is the most widely adopted toolkit from the book, featured by the World Economic Forum and the Journal of Futures Studies. It consists of:

• Antifragile: Building systems that benefit from shocks, rather than just resisting them (based on Nassim Taleb’s concepts but applied to organizational strategy and systemic change).

• Anticipatory: Developing the capacity to spot early signals of change and integrate next-order impacts.

• Agility: Cognitive and strategic flexibility that allows leaders to bridge long-term vision with real-time pivots.

4. ABOUT THE AUTHOR: ROGER SPITZ

Roger Spitz possesses a unique capacity to perceive what is often missed. For decades, he has explored how real change unfolds by mapping patterns, timing, and the subtle signals that reveal their true importance in hindsight.

A former Global Head of Technology M&A at one of the world’s largest investment banks - where he advised on over $25 billion in transactions - he is founder and chair of the influential Disruptive Futures Institute and the Techistential Center for Human & Artificial Intelligence in San Francisco. A venture capital partner, World Economic Forum AI Global Alliance member, and holder of BSc Econ, MSc, FCA, and APF credentials, Spitz is known for clarity of thought that connects ideas across time in ways that feel both grounded and enduring. Spitz’s body of work goes beyond shifting your perspective; it offers tools to rewire how we think, decide, and lead in an unpredictable world.

Roger Spitz ranks among the world’s most recognized futurists, earning elite global rankings and major awards that underscore his authority on navigating uncertainty and systemic change in an AI driven world. Named #15 on Global Gurus’ World’s Top 30 Futurist Professionals for 2026 and #1 Global Futurist Keynote Speaker overall on disruption, foresight, and AI, he is also a Thinkers360 Top 10 Thought Leader in Management, National Security, Education, and Venture Capital.

His award-winning book Disrupt With Impact (Kogan Page) swept multiple honors - including 2024 Foreword Indies and Chanticleer International Book Awards first-place wins - hit #1 bestseller lists across six countries, and has been featured on CNN and as an AI columnist for MIT Technology Review. Complementing it is his seminal four-volume book series The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption, and together these propelled Spitz to achieve wide cultural penetration and become a go-to resource for leaders worldwide. Through keynotes, media, and advisory work, Spitz’s themes on strategic foresight, AI risk, and leadership in uncertainty reach millions and help turn disruption into sustainable value creation.

5. THE DISRUPTIVE THINKING CANVAS

Central to the book is this proprietary toolkit. Unlike linear strategy and business models, the Canvas is a roadmap to imagine, invent, and prototype futures. It is currently being used in corporate boardrooms, technology companies, and higher education to facilitate “Systems Innovation” - solving complex challenges through holistic change rather than isolated fixes.

6. SELECTED QUOTES FOR MEDIA USE

• “The single most dangerous mistake is looking at disruption as isolated cases or independent episodic events. In 2026, every disruption is a node in a larger metaruptive network.” - Roger Spitz

• “Prediction should never be the goal. Agency is. We have the choice to determine our future, but that choice requires a compass calibrated for the unpredictable.” - Roger Spitz

• “Anything that can be automated, cognified, decentralized, or digitized will be. Our value as humans in 2026 lies in our ability to ask the right questions and drive systems-level impact.” - Roger Spitz

7. CURRICULUM SUPPORT & 2026-2027 SPEAKING

Eighteen months after its September 2024 release, Roger Spitz’s Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World has moved from provocative bestseller to standard reference for boards, MBA programs, and policy forums worldwide.

The Disruptive Futures Institute provides bespoke executive education and curriculum support for academic institutions. Discounted pricing and custom editions (with corporate branding) are available for large-scale organizational rollouts.

• Booking inquiries: speaking@disruptivefutures.org

• Bulk orders: info@disruptivefutures.org

8. METARUPTIONS: THE EVOLUTION OF DISRUPTION

• Disruption 1.0: Creative Destruction (Schumpeter) - Industrial / Institutional mutation.

• Disruption 2.0: Disruptive Innovation (Christensen) - Rules of Entrant vs. Incumbent.

• Disruption 3.0: Metaruptions (Spitz) - Beyond the rules: Systemic, cascading, and self-reinforcing change.

Coinciding with this milestone, Spitz has been named #15 on the Global Gurus World’s Top 30 Futurist Professionals for 2026. The ranking recognizes his pioneering concept of “Metaruptions” - the multidimensional, self-reinforcing disruptions now defining 2026 - which the Disruptive Futures Institute has designated the 2026 Word of the Year.

“The world has caught up to the warning,” says Spitz, Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute. “Trends are now a rearview-mirror luxury. Leaders need a new operating system for unpredictability.”

9. GEOPOLITICAL AND FINANCIAL FRONTIERS

Spitz’s recent work, as detailed in the “Instability” and “Uncertainty” keynote series, addresses the collapse of traditional risk management and return paradigms. He argues that in 2026 and beyond, “Rare is becoming less rare,” and the cost of relying on “business as usual assumptions” has become the highest risk and opportunity cost an organization can carry in our complex, nonlinear, asymmetric, hybrid world.

10. PRODUCT DETAILS

• Title: Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World

• Publisher: Kogan Page (London/NY/New Delhi)

• Publication Date: September 2024

• ISBN: 978 1 3986 1688 2

• Available Formats: Hardcover, Paperback, Digital (Kindle/E-book).

11. THE “COMPLEX FIVE” (ORIGIN STORY)

Spitz frequently references the “Complex Five” - rhinos, jellyfish, swans, elephants, and butterflies - to categorize different types of systemic risks and triggers, and degrees of uncertainty. This framework has become a favorite in executive retreats for its ability to make complex systemic theory accessible and actionable.

12. THE GREENAISSANCE: THE NEXT ENERGY SUPERCYCLE

In Disrupt With Impact, Roger Spitz introduces the “Greenaissance” - the next great energy supercycle. Rather than treating climate technology and sustainability as regulatory burdens, Spitz shows how they can drive “virtuous inflection points,” to deliver both resilience and sustainable value creation. The supercycle is already gaining momentum: surging demand from AI and data centers is spurring new approaches to power generation and distribution, supported by renewables, electric, and alternative energy sources that strengthen grid resilience.

At its core, the Greenaissance puts the central idea of Disrupt With Impact into practice: converting climate risks and major systemic disruptions (“metaruptions”) into practical, sustainable value creation drivers. Backed by fresh innovation and investment across energy, technology, and infrastructure, it gives business leaders a concrete route to generate a more sustainable energy system.

FOLLOW THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

Based in San Francisco, the Disruptive Futures Institute pioneers futures intelligence, offering strategic foresight, practitioner research, and education to empower you to shape your futures in our unpredictable world.

► Disruptive Futures Institute Substack - Thriving on Disruption: Metaruptions Briefings: https://thrivingondisruption.substack.com

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/disrupt_futures / @disrupt_futures

► X: https://twitter.com/disrupt_futures / @disrupt_futures

► LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/disruptivefuturesinstitute

To continue the dialogue following Disrupt With Impact’s success, the Disruptive Futures Institute recently launched of “Thriving on Disruption: Metaruptions Briefings,” a new Substack publication designed to help leaders, boards, institutions and the public at large navigate systemic change.

ROGER SPITZ OFFICIAL SPEAKER REEL 2026 | Global Futurist & Keynote Speaker

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.