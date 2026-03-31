John Gilstrap, Bestselling Author, Offers Readers a Rare Chance to Connect Live via Virtual Book Club Events

John Gilstrap

Gilstrap opens his Zoom room to readers and classrooms nationwide for candid, behind-the-scenes conversations on writing and storytelling

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when virtual connection is reshaping how readers engage with authors, bestselling thriller author John Gilstrap is inviting book clubs, educators, and students across the country to connect with him directly through live virtual events, offering a rare opportunity to engage with him in real time. Known for his high-stakes thrillers and dynamic characters, Gilstrap gives readers an inside look at how his stories are built through candid conversations about writing, publishing, and the ideas that drive his work.

“This is for anyone with a book club. I enjoy connecting with new readers, and I’d love the opportunity to speak with your group. Today’s technology has advanced to the point where meaningful conversations are possible, no matter the distance,” says Gilstrap.

Whether participants have read his books or are simply curious about the writing process, he offers an accessible and engaging experience designed to bring storytelling to life. While Gilstrap has written an extensive catalog of novels, he often highlights fan favorites Burned Bridges and Crimson Phoenix. With a prolific body of work behind him, book club members can expect a dynamic and insightful conversation.

“I’d be thrilled to join if you’ve read one of my books as a group. We can always get together and talk about writing. It’s a great way to bring people together,” Gilstrap says.

Gilstrap is also extending this invitation to educators navigating the modern virtual classroom. Teachers can incorporate live author discussions into their curriculum, giving students a unique opportunity to explore literature beyond the page.

“These are the days of the virtual classroom, so why not the virtual author talk?” Gilstrap adds. “Because of Zoom, readers can join me from anywhere, and we can have a meaningful conversation about writing, storytelling, and creativity.”

The sessions are designed to bridge the gap between author and audience. Flexible and conversational, participants can ask questions, explore themes, and gain direct insight into the craft of writing. The only logistical consideration may be coordinating time zones, as Gilstrap is based on the East Coast of the United States, though he emphasizes that accommodations can be made.

Book clubs, teachers, and interested groups are encouraged to reach out directly via email to schedule a session.

For booking inquiries, email: john@johngilstrap.com

About the Author

John Gilstrap is a New York Times bestselling author known for his high-intensity thrillers and compelling, character-driven storytelling. A former safety systems engineer, he draws on real-world experience to craft authentic, fast-paced narratives that explore themes of justice, morality, and survival. He is the creator of the popular Jonathan Grave thriller series, as well as the acclaimed novel Nathan’s Run, recognized for its powerful storytelling and cultural impact. Gilstrap’s work has earned widespread praise for its realism, emotional depth, and gripping suspense.

To learn more about Gilstrap and his work, click here: https://www.johngilstrap.com/

John Gilstrap is available for interviews.

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