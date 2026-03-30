MENA Medical Device Market to Hit $14.37 Billion by 2030, Kinmed Reports

Shanghai Kinmed Group booth at Arab Health 2026, Dubai World Trade Centre, showcasing CE-certified medical disposables for GCC procurement teams.

New market analysis from Kinmed examines Saudi, UAE, Qatar, and Egypt procurement trends driving demand for CE-certified disposables across the Gulf.

GCC hospitals are shifting to single-use consumables. Suppliers delivering CE-certified products at volume with consistent quality are winning framework agreements.” — Mr. Zhong, Managing Director, Shanghai Kinmed Group

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shanghai Kinmed Group, a B2B medical device trading company serving healthcare distributors in over 50 countries, has published a comprehensive analysis of the MENA healthcare market covering Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council region through 2032.The report, available at chinakinmed.com, finds that the MENA healthcare services market reached USD 241.13 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2032. The medical device segment within this market was valued at USD 13.1 billion in 2022 and is expanding at a CAGR of 6.2%, with the GCC medical consumables segment alone projected to grow from USD 495.22 million in 2026 to USD 635.29 million by 2032.Saudi Arabia leads regional spending. The Kingdom allocated SAR 214 billion (USD 57.04 billion) to health and social development in its 2024 budget cycle and plans to privatize 290 hospitals and 2,300 primary health centers as part of Vision 2030. Saudi Arabia's medical device market, valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2023, is growing at a 6.01% CAGR. NUPCO, the national unified procurement company, signed multiple long-term framework agreements in 2026, stabilizing pricing and shortening procurement cycles for imported consumables.The UAE is expanding at approximately 8% annually, with its healthcare ecosystem valued at USD 34 billion. Dubai alone operates 54 hospitals with USD 150 million committed to 10 new facilities. The UAE medical device market is projected to grow from USD 3.18 billion in 2025 to USD 4.71 billion by 2032. Updated medical device regulations took effect in January 2025, requiring ISO 13485 certification, Arabic-language labeling, and five-year renewable registration certificates.Qatar's healthcare spending is among the fastest-growing in the GCC, with QAR 22 billion (USD 6 billion) allocated in its 2025 national budget and twelve public-private partnership hospital projects operational or under construction. Egypt, with over 105 million people and a medical device market valued at USD 4.94 billion, imports approximately 90% of its medical devices."The data is clear: GCC procurement teams are consolidating their supplier lists and shifting toward single-use, infection-control-oriented products," said Mr. Zhong, Managing Director of Kinmed. "Hospitals across the Gulf are replacing reusable items with disposable surgical drapes, gowns, and specimen collection devices under stricter hospital-acquired infection prevention protocols. Suppliers who can deliver CE-certified consumables at volume with consistent quality are the ones winning framework agreements."The report identifies six product categories with the strongest demand trajectory across MENA: diagnostic imaging equipment, patient monitoring systems, surgical instruments and consumables, laboratory equipment, in-vitro diagnostics, and telemedicine platforms.Kinmed's full MENA healthcare market 2026 analysis, including country-specific regulatory requirements and procurement channel breakdowns, is available online. The report is part of Kinmed's Knowledge Hub, which also publishes guides on CE-certified medical disposables and medical device supplier evaluation for international procurement teams.About KinmedShanghai Kinmed Group is a B2B medical device trading company founded in 2009, headquartered in Shanghai, China. Kinmed specializes in the sourcing, quality assurance, and international distribution of medical disposables, surgical consumables, PPE, and diagnostic equipment. The company operates three manufacturing facilities and serves healthcare distributors, hospitals, and clinics in over 50 countries. All products are CE marked and manufactured under ISO 13485 quality management systems.Website: https://chinakinmed.com Product catalog: https://chinakinmed.com/en/products Certifications: https://chinakinmed.com/en/compliance

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