For Screenwriters, the Craft Has Always Required a Village: A New Retreat Company Is Building One

Ignite the Spark Retreats Robin Bradford John Strong

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A creative writing retreat company founded by a former San Francisco executive and a film director is expanding its program this fall, arguing that the rise of AI-generated content makes rigorous, community-based screenwriting instruction more necessary than ever.

Screenwriting has never been an entirely solitary art. Unlike the novelist, who answers only to the reader, the screenwriter writes for a chain of interpreters, directors, actors, cinematographers, and editors, each of whom will impose their own creative judgment on the material before it reaches an audience. Connecting with all of these stakeholders effectively requires a different kind of training.

Ignite the Spark Retreats, co-founded by Robin Bradford and John Strong, will hold its second annual retreat Oct. 8-14 at Weston Park, a thousand-acre private estate in Weston-under-Lizard, about 110 miles north of London. The event follows a debut retreat last October at Dunsky Estate in Scotland, which drew enough engagement and enthusiasm that 50 percent of attendees have already re-enrolled for this next session.

The company is positioning itself at the intersection of three converging forces reshaping the writing profession. These include the rise of AI-generated content, the increasing homogenization of mainstream storytelling, and what the founders describe as a chronic shortage of honest, structured creative development for working writers that often transcends what is covered in formal film school programs.

"When AI first raised its face into our world, a lot of people panicked," said Bradford, who spent 25 years running a San Francisco-based company before transitioning to writing full time. "But it is not creative in the way that we think of being creative. It is not original."

For Bradford, the distinction matters. AI aggregates and recombines, but it does not originate, and originality is precisely what the retreat is designed to protect.

A SKEPTICAL BUT PRAGMATIC VIEW OF AI

That said, both founders are careful not to dismiss AI outright. Bradford said the technology has genuine value as a research tool, capable of condensing months of background work into days. Strong noted that Hollywood has absorbed similar disruptions before, pointing to early industry fears around CGI and the introduction of DVDs.

"Our philosophy is not to completely reject AI," Strong said. "We just believe the story should come from us."

Bradford put it in terms that cut to the heart of what AI cannot replicate. "Humans make mistakes," she said. "And mistakes are the basis of drama. You do not have a story where everything is great and nothing could be better. At some point something has to go wrong."

WRITING FOR AN AUDIENCE OF COLLABORATORS

Strong and Bradford say one of the least understood dimensions of screenwriting is the need to write with an entire creative community in mind, not just a reader or a viewer.

"Making a movie is very expensive in time, energy, and resources," Bradford said. "It has to include many other people. Hitting all the elements is a challenge, and it is not something you learn overnight."

That philosophy shapes the program directly. The retreat includes instruction on how actors evaluate material, what they look for in a role, and whether a script gives them enough to work with. Strong said writers at every experience level are often surprised by how much their approach to dialogue and character changes once they understand what performers need from a script.

"Are you giving them enough to do?" Bradford said, referencing a framework used by one of the program's mentors. "Do they have a trajectory? Do they have turns in their character?"

The founders also said the retreat will address emerging formats creating new opportunities for screenwriters, such as vertical filmmaking which is short-form episodic content designed for mobile viewing. Strong described this medium as an increasingly viable path for writers who want to produce independently rather than navigate traditional studio development pipelines.

PROGRAM BUILT AROUND ACCESS AND HONEST FEEDBACK

The October program includes daily craft sessions led by mentors with Hollywood and London West End credits, flexible afternoon writing time, and individual meetings available with the full mentor roster. Unlike some programs that assign participants a single advisor, every registrant has access to all mentors.

A table read component, in which professional actors perform scenes written by attendees, is also part of the program and is being expanded this year to include improvisational exercises.

"It is very different to hear the words in your head or read them on the page than to have them spoken by a professional," Strong said. "It can take you in a different direction, or it can reinforce what you are already doing."

That kind of revelation, however, demands a room full of people willing to both give and receive honest feedback, and building that room starts long before anyone sets foot on the estate.

The founders screen applicants individually before accepting registrations, a step they describe as essential to building the trust needed for honest creative feedback.

"We did not create this to just make people feel good and pat them on the back," Strong said. "We want people to learn and grow, and growing can sting a little sometimes."

A PRIVATE ESTATE AND AN EXTENDED PROGRAM

Weston Park, owned and maintained by a charitable foundation, will be reserved exclusively for the retreat group during the event. The estate includes formal gardens, a maze, woodland walks, and approximately 30 private guest rooms. A fine-dining experience is included with all meals, as it was at last year's Scotland retreat.

An optional extension following the retreat will bring participants to London for several days of West End theater, arranged through one of the program's mentors.

The retreat runs six nights and seven days, one day longer than last year's program, a change made in response to participant feedback that the original retreat was too short. A short script competition open to past and current attendees is also underway. Entries cannot exceed 10 pages and must be set at Weston Park.

Early-bird pricing and payment plans are currently available.

A Creative Conversation: Where Screenwriters Find Their Village

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