Happy Day Brands & Hungryroot Donate Quarter Million Servings of Nutritious Breakfast Cereal to New York City Food Bank

Happy Day Brands CEO, Mark Priddy Packages Food for Donation.

Families throughout the greater New York metropolitan area will receive nutritious breakfast cereal, donated by Happy Day Brands and Hungryroot.

At a time when food insecurity continues to impact so many families across New York City, partnerships like this are more important than ever.” — Leslie Gordon, President and CEO of Food Bank For New York City

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy Day Brands and Hungryroot are teaming up in April, kicking off a large-scale hunger relief initiative in celebration of Hungryroot’s 11-year anniversary. As part of the partnership, Happy Day Brands will donate approximately 250,000 nutritious breakfast servings (over 7,750 pounds) to New Yorkers in need. The effort will be activated through a series of “Do Good Packaging Day” events, where teams will come together to package and donate approximately 83,000 servings per event, delivering immediate support to families facing food insecurity across New York.The two companies share common philosophies. Happy Day Brands is a purpose-driven food company committed to nourishing people and communities throughout the country. Hungryroot adheres to a three-point standard of offering nutritious food made from whole, trusted ingredients which are quick and easy to make and taste delicious.“As we celebrate 11 years of Hungryroot, this partnership with Happy Day Brands is a powerful reflection of what we believe — that food can be both nourishing and impactful,” said Nika Mosenthal, VP of Food Experience of Hungryroot. “Through our partnership, we’re able to bring that mission to life in a tangible way, creating meaningful impact for families and communities we’re proud to serve.”Building Long-Term Support, One Purchase at a TimeTo contribute to the ongoing and sustainable support of those in need, Happy Day Brands has partnered with Hungryroot to develop a line of nutrition-focused oatmeal cups and, as part of this collaboration, has committed to a buy-one, give-one model — donating a serving of Happy Day cereal for every oatmeal cup sold. This initiative brings that commitment to life in a visible, hands-on way, connecting everyday purchases to meaningful community impact.“Partnerships like this are how we scale impact,” said Mark Priddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Happy Day Brands. “Hungryroot has built something special — helping people access better food every day — and together, we’re extending that impact to families who need it most. Every serving we package represents nourishment, dignity, and care.”“At a time when food insecurity continues to impact so many families across New York City, partnerships like this are more important than ever,” said Leslie Gordon, President and CEO of Food Bank For New York City . “This initiative not only provides nutritious food, but also sends a powerful message — that our communities are seen, supported, and cared for.”Happy Day Brands, a Benefit Corporation known for its better-for-you, organic, and gluten-free products, is committed to using business as a force for good. Since 2017, the company has donated more than 8 million meals through Feeding America, supporting families and strengthening communities across the country.The Do Good Packaging Day model provides a scalable, hands-on way for partners to serve their communities — transforming purpose into action and creating measurable impact where it’s needed most.HapAbout Happy Day BrandsHappy Day Brands is a Benefit Corporation founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs Mark and Jeanette Priddy. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, the company creates organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO food products designed to nourish people and the planet. Through its Good For You, Good For All™ initiative, Happy Day donates meals to Feeding Americafood banks across the country — over 8 million meals and counting. More information can be found at www.happydaybrands.com About HungryrootHungryroot is a personalized grocery service that uses AI to simplify healthy eating. By combining nutritious groceries with easy-to-follow recipes, Hungryroot helps customers save time, reduce food waste, and eat better every day. Visit www.hungryroot.com for more information.

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