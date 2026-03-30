Christian Country Artist Curt Brickley Surpasses 50K Streams Ahead of Easter Release

Easter is More

Curt Brickley’s faith-driven music reaches 100+ countries as “Easter Is More” points listeners to the message behind the music.

Every Prayer, every Share, every Comment and every Listener, gives feet to the gospel message, carried by well-worn boots and a country song.” — Curt Brickley

OZARK , AR, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curt Brickley , an independent Christian country artist known for blending gritty storytelling with gospel truth, is gaining significant momentum across streaming platforms, surpassing 50,000 total streams worldwide and reaching listeners in more than 100 countries.At a time when most independent artists struggle to break through—over 80% never reach 1,000 monthly listeners and roughly half never surpass 100 total streams—Brickley’s rapid growth reflects both a deeply engaged audience and a message that resonates far beyond music.His latest release, “ Easter Is More ,” arrives as both a song and a statement—cutting through cultural tradition to refocus attention on the foundation of the Christian faith: the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.“Every Prayer, every Share, every Comment and every Listener, gives feet to the gospel message, carried by well-worn boots and a country song”, says Brickley. “And that message is simple—salvation is not earned, it is a gift from God."Drawing from Ephesians 2:8–9, the heart behind the music is clear: “For by grace you have been saved through faith; and this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.”Brickley’s work stands at the intersection of faith and real life—offering songs that speak to struggle, redemption, identity, and hope. His growing catalog continues to reach a global audience, with strong engagement in the United States, Canada, Australia, Vietnam, Brazil, and across Europe.With increasing listener retention, rising playlist adds, and a rapidly expanding international footprint, Brickley is emerging as a distinct artist in the Christian country space—one driven not by trend, but by Truth.“Easter Is More” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Easter is More

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