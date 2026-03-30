California Indie Band The Rabid Dogs Announce New Music, New Live Show for Spring 2026 Following Debut Album Launch

The eponymous album from California-based indie punk band The Rabid Dogs is out now. The Rabid Dogs are an indie band based in L.A. and Santa Cruz Raw energy, explosive lyrics, solid musicianship: The Rabid Dogs Singer-guitarist Ian Hardcastle of The Rabid Dogs, live at The Canyon Club The Rabid Dogs play The Canyon Club in a supporting slot for The Boxmasters.

The Rabid Dogs unleashed a self-titled debut after playing a high-profile opening slot for Billy Bob Thornton's band, The Boxmasters at L.A.'s The Canyon Club.

This record is about pressure and release...It’s about everything that builds up living in Southern California—and what happens when it finally explodes.” — The Rabid Dogs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising out of Southern California’s indie music scene, The Rabid Dogs are gaining traction with the release of their self-titled debut album, The Rabid Dogs, and a growing list of live performances that are turning heads across the region. Today, the band announced a live slot at Santa Cruz's 4/20 Festival, where they'll debut a new single. Additional bookings are in the works for Summer 2026 throughout both Northern and Southern California.The foursome recently marked a major milestone by opening for Billy Bob Thornton’s band, The Boxmasters, during their "Pepper Tree Hill" Tour stop at The Canyon Club in Calabasas—a standout moment that underscores the young band's rapid rise from DIY and pop-up venues to larger stages. Known for their solid high-energy performances and raw lyrics , The Rabid Dogs have also played notable Los Angeles venues including The Mint, building a reputation as a must-see live act.Released in late 2025, their self titled debut album, The Rabid Dogs, is a no-frills record that reveals the band's solid musicianship while leaning into distortion, speed, and attitude. The band's goal was to capture intensity rather than polishing it away. Recorded with minimal interference, the DIY album delivers an immediate and emotive listening experience that mirrors the band’s volatile live shows.“This record is about pressure and release,” the band shares. “It’s about everything that builds up living in Southern California—and what happens when it finally explodes.”Featuring a mix of blistering fast tracks, and darker groove-heavy moments, the album reflects a band unafraid to push beyond traditional punk boundaries while staying rooted in a DIY ethos. Standout tracks include:"Forgiven" - a nostalgic indie pop apology"Tears of Red" - a vocal-forward neo punk lament“Go F* Yourself” - a confrontational guitar-driven anthem packed with raw energyAdditional tracks that move between chaotic bursts, gritty, mid-tempo grooves, and melodic '90s inspired nostalgia. Regarding their first album, the band noted "It's a lived-in, personal, album that took 5 years to create over time in various bedrooms and college dorms. Eclectic tunes, bound by a consistent passion for catchy hooks, good songwriting and friendship."With momentum building from both their recorded work and increasingly high-profile performances, The Rabid Dogs are quickly establishing themselves as a rising force in the California indie music scene. The group consists of Ian Hardcastle (vocals/guitar), Jace Walker (keyboards/guitar), Henry Eisenstein (drums), Luca Risucci (bass), who all feature in a 13-minute mini-documentary about their appearance at The Canyon Club, which can be watched at https://youtu.be/UcCMBeZoQC8?si=pDwYmMNUBMGnllvz Physical CDs can be purchased at live shows, and at brick-and-mortar retail in Santa Cruz at Offshore Sounds and Streetlight Records. Digitally, “The Rabid Dogs” is available on all major streaming platforms; listen on the platform of your choice: https://therabiddogs.hearnow.com/ Links:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therabiddogs/ Smartlink: https://therabiddogs.hearnow.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RabidDogsBand Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0X7MjUccpuARkE2bmiNk7J?si=anBRcf10QwCiuHcxzopBMQ Media & Bookings, contact The Rabid Dogs via Instagram DM @TheRabidDogs, or at live shows.#music #newmusic #rock #rocknroll #musician #original #originalsong #indie #indiemusic #indierock #therabiddogs #powerpop #live #livemusic #canyonclub #losangeles #punkmusic #psypop

The Rabid Dogs @ The Canyon Club

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.