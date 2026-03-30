Raymond Palmer of One Dog One Bone™ Introduces Real Product Sustainability™ — RPS™: A New Standard for a Better Future

Raymond Palmer from One Dog One Bone on the set of Animal Cribs with Host Antonio Ballatore. In 21 years, the Bone Pool has solidified its place in becoming a part of Classic Iconic Americana.The Bone Pool has solidified its place in becoming a part of Classic Iconic Americana. Chilling in the Paw Pool

Founder Raymond Palmer Launches Movement to Challenge False Sustainability Narratives and Prove Durability-Based Products Work

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raymond Palmer, founder and inventor of One Dog One Bone™ , today announced the introduction of Real Product Sustainability™, or RPS™, a new standard that challenges the false sustainability narratives marketed to consumers across all industries. Rather than perpetuating the disposable culture that dominates modern manufacturing, One Dog One Bone™ demonstrates what genuine sustainability looks like through products built to last.The company's Bone Pool™ and Paw Pool™ , engineered from high molecular weight polyethylene (HMWPE) used in marine components, race car skid plates, and industrial conveyor systems, represent a deliberate rejection of planned obsolescence. Unlike disposable kiddie pools designed to fail within a season, One Dog One Bone™ pools are built for decades of use. This fundamental difference exposes a larger truth: the sustainability narrative marketed to consumers masks an industry-wide commitment to endless replacement cycles.When consumers purchase cheap disposable pools year after year, they bear only the initial cost. Society bears the true expense through resource extraction, manufacturing emissions, transportation carbon footprints, and landfill waste that compounds annually. Multiply this across millions of households globally, and the hidden cost becomes staggering. Meanwhile, corporations market these products as affordable and sustainable—a contradiction that serves corporate profit margins, not environmental responsibility.One Dog One Bone™ entered the market in 2005 with a different philosophy. Rather than designing for replacement, Raymond Palmer engineered a category that never existed before: heavy-duty dog pools purpose-built for longevity. The business model reflects this commitment. Palmer created One Dog One Bone™ not to maximize lifetime customer value through repeat purchases, but to build something so durable that once sold, it rarely needs replacement.This approach extends beyond dog pools. It represents a broader principle about business: create genuine value, use quality materials, build with integrity, and trust that customers will recognize and respect that commitment. In an era when cars, phones, appliances, and countless products are engineered to fail, One Dog One Bone™ stands as proof that durability-focused products are viable and profitable.Real Product Sustainability™, or RPS™, will become the standard by which all products should be measured. True sustainability requires durability. True value requires quality. True business integrity requires putting product quality above planned profit cycles. One Dog One Bone™ invites manufacturers across all industries to examine their commitment to Real Product Sustainability™, or RPS™ and join a movement toward products built to last.For more information about One Dog One Bone™ and its product line, visit onedogonebone.com.

The Bone Pool by One Dog One Bone

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