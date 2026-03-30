Lino Cosmetics Takes Home 2026 New You Beauty Award for All-In-One SPF 50 Day Serum

Award Winning Multifunctional Skincare

The All-In-One Day Serum with SPF 50 reflects a new standard in multifunctional skincare

After being in the beauty industry for two decades, I wanted to create a product that simplified skincare and delivered results. This recognition is proof your skin regimen doesn’t need to be complex.” — Nicholas Pedalino, co-founder

PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lino Cosmetics All-In-One Day Serum with SPF 50 has been crowned as the modern multitasker winner by the 2026 New You Beauty Awards.In a world where skincare routines have somehow turned into 10 steps worth of products stacked across your bathroom counter, Lino Cosmetics was created with a simpler idea: what if one product just did its job really well? The All-In-One Day Serum combines mineral SPF 50, hydration, primer, and anti-aging benefits in a single formula designed to streamline the modern routine so you can spend less time layering, and more time for life beyond the bathroom mirror.At a time when beauty aisles are overflowing and routines are getting longer than our patience, the shift toward simplicity is accelerating. Driven by skincare fatigue, rising costs, and a deeper focus on barrier health, consumers are moving away from complicated regimens in favor of streamlined routines that still deliver professional level results at home.Following national television features on CBS Mornings and an Oprah Daily Sun Award win, Lino continues to gain momentum as demand rises for multi-benefit, results driven skincare. The serum’s seamless wear under makeup and a finish without a white cast has positioned it as a standout solution in a traditionally fragmented category.The New You Beauty Award marks another milestone in Lino’s emergence as a defining voice in multifunctional skincare. As more consumers embrace skin minimalism, brands like Lino Cosmetics are not only responding to the movement, they are helping lead it.About Lino CosmeticsLino Cosmetics, an Oprah Daily Sun Award winner, is dedicated to creating multifunctional skincare that delivers results you can see and feel. We are proudly cruelty free and never formulate our products with parabens or phthalates. With every use, our hope is to inspire confidence, radiance, and a deeper connection to your natural beauty. Lino has earned national recognition, including multiple segments on the CBS Morning show and has been featured in Oprah Daily, Women’s Insider, Associated Press, Star Magazine and the Palm Beach Illustrated. You can purchase on Amazon or Lino’s website.

Award Winning Multifunctional Skincare

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