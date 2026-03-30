Earth Week Miami 2026 | Innovation and Sustainability in Focus
Earth Week Miami 2026 isn’t just a celebration. It’s YOUR chance to shape what comes next. Join The ECO Channel for a bold, transformative week of action.
We thank our Eco Ambassadors and our sponsors: The City of Miami Beach, the GMCVB and LGBTQ Tourism, Clean Miami Beach, Volunteer Clean Up, East of Collins Realty & Expediting, Tours "R" Us, Normandy Fountain, REEFLINE, Diver’s Paradise, BitBasel, The Things Lab, and Bibi Art Media Inc. for the Miami Beach activations.
Our Broward sponsors are Broward County, Marriott Hotel & Resorts, VNTR, CC Forum, Minority Business Development Agency, Florida Grand Opera and Planar. Our International Television & Broadcast Media partners: HubCast Media -Livestreamed in 30 countries, France TV Monde and SEM Radio - Live Podcast. The National Broadcast partners are The ECO Channel along with local media Miami's Community News TV, Washington Ave BID, and Miamiartzine, in helping position Earth Week Miami as a global hub for sustainability, innovation, and eco-conscious tourism. This year we are honoring Dr. Jane Goodall & Tatiana Schlossberg for their conservation and environmental work.
Under the theme “One Week. One Planet. One Movement.”, Earth Week Miami will showcase a series of thought-provoking panels, exhibitions, product launches, and cultural activations designed to inspire action and collaboration culminating in its flagship event on Earth Day April 22nd at the Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA) in Dania Beach, Florida.
Earth Week Miami – Event Schedule Broward
Wednesday, April 22nd
DCOTA, Dania Beach | 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Opening celebration with panels, exhibitors, and high-level networking
1855 Griffin Rd. Dania Beach, FL 33004
Admission & Parking: Free with RSVP. For registration and the full calendar of events go to: www.earthweekmiami.com
Thursday, April 23rd
Earth 'N Us Farm, Miami | 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Join us at this hidden jewel two-acre farm and animal sanctuary dedicated to preservation and education in Little Haiti, for an immersive evening featuring music, dance, and regenerative experiences. 7630 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33138
Earth Week Miami – Event Schedule Miami Beach
Friday, April 24th
Miami Beach | 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Earth Week Miami Beach Cleanup Ocean Drive & 10th Street
Miami Beach | 10:00 - 12 PM
Art Deco Sustainability Tour with George Neary and Tours “R” Us, Wolfsonian Museum
Saturday, April 25th
Miami Beach | 8:00 AM - 5 PM
REEFLINE Diving & Snorkeling, Miami Beach Marina
BitBasel & Eco Tech at The Sagamore Hotel (Time TBD)
Sunday, April 26th
Miami Beach | 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Eco Swap and Closing Ceremony at Normandy Fountain Miami Beach
The ECO Channel is proud to partner with Brigitte Andrade, a beloved Miami Beach personality and the visionary entrepreneur behind Bibi Adventures. Known for her remarkable ability to bring people together, Brigitte has leveraged her extensive network and influence to rally local stakeholders, businesses, and community leaders in support of Earth Week Miami.
According to Brigitte: “Earth Week Miami shows the power of community. When passionate people, local businesses, and innovators come together, we can turn awareness into action and create a real impact for our planet.”
Earth Week Miami invites entrepreneurs, sustainability advocates, investors, brands, and the public to participate in this inspiring celebration of solutions and collaboration.
Admission & Parking: Free with RSVP. For registration and the full calendar of events go to: www.earthweekmiami.com
About The ECO Channel
The ECO Channel is the first green television channel in the United States dedicated to highlighting environmental innovation, sustainability initiatives, and eco-conscious leaders around the world. Through storytelling, media coverage, and global partnerships, The ECO Channel amplifies the people and ideas working to create a more sustainable future.
Brigitte Andrade Photo credit: Lisa Richards
Yelena Dash
The ECO Channel
+1 267-978-6933
press@theecochannel.com
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