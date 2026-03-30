Earth Week Miami 2026 | Innovation and Sustainability in Focus

Michel Thomas, CEO Brigitte Andrade, ECO Ambassador Earth Week Miami ECO activations

Earth Week Miami 2026 isn’t just a celebration. It’s YOUR chance to shape what comes next. Join The ECO Channel for a bold, transformative week of action.

Earth Week Miami is about more than awareness—it’s about solutions,” said Michel Thomas, CEO and founder of The ECO Channel.” — Michel Thomas

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful wave of innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration will take center stage as Earth Week Miami 2026 returns to South Florida. Hosted by The ECO Channel , Earth Week Miami is dedicated to advancing solutions for a healthier planet. The event brings together entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, media, artists, and environmental leaders to highlight innovations that can accelerate the transition toward a more sustainable future. All events are free to the public except the REEFLINE.We thank our Eco Ambassadors and our sponsors: The City of Miami Beach, the GMCVB and LGBTQ Tourism, Clean Miami Beach, Volunteer Clean Up, East of Collins Realty & Expediting, Tours "R" Us, Normandy Fountain, REEFLINE, Diver’s Paradise, BitBasel, The Things Lab, and Bibi Art Media Inc. for the Miami Beach activations.Our Broward sponsors are Broward County, Marriott Hotel & Resorts, VNTR, CC Forum, Minority Business Development Agency, Florida Grand Opera and Planar. Our International Television & Broadcast Media partners: HubCast Media -Livestreamed in 30 countries, France TV Monde and SEM Radio - Live Podcast. The National Broadcast partners are The ECO Channel along with local media Miami's Community News TV, Washington Ave BID, and Miamiartzine, in helping position Earth Week Miami as a global hub for sustainability, innovation, and eco-conscious tourism. This year we are honoring Dr. Jane Goodall & Tatiana Schlossberg for their conservation and environmental work.Under the theme “One Week. One Planet. One Movement.”, Earth Week Miami will showcase a series of thought-provoking panels, exhibitions, product launches, and cultural activations designed to inspire action and collaboration culminating in its flagship event on Earth Day April 22nd at the Design Center of the Americas ( DCOTA ) in Dania Beach, Florida.Earth Week Miami – Event Schedule BrowardWednesday, April 22ndDCOTA, Dania Beach | 1:00 PM – 7:00 PMOpening celebration with panels, exhibitors, and high-level networking1855 Griffin Rd. Dania Beach, FL 33004Admission & Parking: Free with RSVP. For registration and the full calendar of events go to: www.earthweekmiami.com Thursday, April 23rdEarth 'N Us Farm, Miami | 4:00 PM – 9:00 PMJoin us at this hidden jewel two-acre farm and animal sanctuary dedicated to preservation and education in Little Haiti, for an immersive evening featuring music, dance, and regenerative experiences. 7630 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33138Earth Week Miami – Event Schedule Miami BeachFriday, April 24thMiami Beach | 5:00 PM - 7:00 PMEarth Week Miami Beach Cleanup Ocean Drive & 10th StreetMiami Beach | 10:00 - 12 PMArt Deco Sustainability Tour with George Neary and Tours “R” Us, Wolfsonian MuseumSaturday, April 25thMiami Beach | 8:00 AM - 5 PMREEFLINE Diving & Snorkeling, Miami Beach MarinaBitBasel & Eco Tech at The Sagamore Hotel (Time TBD)Sunday, April 26thMiami Beach | 3:00 PM - 8:00 PMThe Eco Swap and Closing Ceremony at Normandy Fountain Miami BeachThe ECO Channel is proud to partner with Brigitte Andrade, a beloved Miami Beach personality and the visionary entrepreneur behind Bibi Adventures. Known for her remarkable ability to bring people together, Brigitte has leveraged her extensive network and influence to rally local stakeholders, businesses, and community leaders in support of Earth Week Miami.According to Brigitte: “Earth Week Miami shows the power of community. When passionate people, local businesses, and innovators come together, we can turn awareness into action and create a real impact for our planet.”Earth Week Miami invites entrepreneurs, sustainability advocates, investors, brands, and the public to participate in this inspiring celebration of solutions and collaboration.Admission & Parking: Free with RSVP. For registration and the full calendar of events go to: www.earthweekmiami.com About The ECO ChannelThe ECO Channel is the first green television channel in the United States dedicated to highlighting environmental innovation, sustainability initiatives, and eco-conscious leaders around the world. Through storytelling, media coverage, and global partnerships, The ECO Channel amplifies the people and ideas working to create a more sustainable future.Brigitte Andrade Photo credit: Lisa Richards

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