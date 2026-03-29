Hollander Moving & Storage Co Expands Commercial and Residential Services in Chicago

Longstanding Chicago mover enhances capabilities for businesses and households across the metro area.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollander Moving & Storage Co announced an expansion and strengthening of its commercial and residential moving services throughout the greater Chicago area, aiming to provide more efficient, flexible, and secure relocation solutions for businesses and households.The company is broadening its capacity to handle office relocations, industrial moves, and specialized commercial projects, including the transfer of sensitive equipment and high‑value assets. As a professional moving company in Chicago, Hollander is placing additional emphasis on detailed pre‑move planning, building coordination, and minimal downtime for clients seeking to relocate or reconfigure workspaces.On the residential side, Hollander is enhancing its local and long‑distance moving options, offering tailored services for apartments, condos, single‑family homes, and high‑rise buildings. The company’s expanded resources are designed to support customers throughout every phase of a move, from packing and loading to transportation, delivery, and optional storage solutions, reinforcing its position among the area’s most trusted movers in Chicago In addition to traditional moving services, Hollander Moving & Storage Co is investing in upgraded warehouse facilities and secure storage programs to accommodate short‑term and long‑term needs. These enhancements are geared toward businesses managing inventory transitions, seasonal overflow, or phased office moves, as well as residential customers in between homes or undergoing renovations.The company’s service improvements are supported by trained moving crews, dedicated project management, and a modern fleet equipped to navigate Chicago’s urban neighborhoods and suburban communities alike. As an experienced Chicago moving company , Hollander continues to focus on reliability, transparent communication, and adherence to industry best practices to help reduce the complexity and risk of relocation. Hollander Moving & Storage Co’s expanded service profile is available to corporate, institutional, and residential clients across Chicago and surrounding communities, with customized plans based on scope, schedule, and budget requirements.About Hollander Moving & Storage Co: Hollander Moving & Storage Co is a Chicago-based moving and storage provider offering comprehensive relocation services for residential, commercial, and institutional clients. With deep roots in the region, the company delivers local and long-distance moving, office and industrial relocation, packing and unpacking, and secure short- and long‑term storage options. Hollander Moving & Storage Co combines trained personnel, modern equipment, and structured planning processes to help organizations and households relocate safely and efficiently across the Chicago area and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.