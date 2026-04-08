Kendrick Perkins and James Jones Introduce Court to Chair, a Blueprint for Champion Brands

Kendrick Perkins and James Jones introduce “Court to Chair,” a leadership playbook bridging sports and business.

Blending NBA leadership and business strategy, the new book delivers real-world lessons on building teams, culture, and lasting success.

Success is built through teamwork, discipline, and showing up for others every day—on the court and in business” — Kendrick Perkins

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a growing wave of athletes transitioning into business leadership, Kendrick Perkins , ESPN analyst and former NBA champion, has partnered with Cal Dental USA CEO James Jones to launch Court to Chair : 43 Ways to Build a Champion Brand, a new book bridging the gap between sports leadership and real-world entrepreneurship.The release comes at a time when professional athletes are increasingly leveraging their platforms beyond the game, moving into business, media, and community-driven initiatives. Court to Chair reflects that evolution—offering a practical framework for leadership, culture-building, and long-term impact drawn from both the NBA and the business world.“At the highest level, success is never individual—it’s about the team,” said Perkins. “Whether it’s in the locker room or in business, leadership is about trust, preparation, and consistency.”Jones, who has played a key role in expanding Cal Dental USA into a multi-location organization across Southern California, emphasized the importance of applying those same principles in business.“We built this book on experience, not theory,” Jones said. “From scaling teams to serving communities, the lessons in Court to Chair come from real situations and real responsibility.”Structured around 43 principles, the book explores topics including team culture, leadership accountability, discipline, and service. Chapters such as “The Brand Is the Team” and “Marketing Is Ministry” highlight how internal culture and community engagement can drive long-term business success.The collaboration also underscores a broader trend of crossover leadership, where insights from professional sports are influencing modern entrepreneurship. Perkins’ role as an ESPN analyst, combined with Jones’ operational leadership in healthcare, brings together two distinct yet complementary perspectives.Beyond business strategy, the book highlights a shared commitment to community impact. Through initiatives ranging from youth mentorship to community dental outreach, both Perkins and Jones have focused on using their platforms to create access and opportunity in underserved areas.“Impact is the real scoreboard,” Perkins added. “What matters most is how many people you bring with you.”Early momentum behind Court to Chair has been strong, with the book reaching #1 in multiple Amazon Kindle categories within its first week of release, signaling strong resonance across entrepreneurs, athletes, and professionals seeking a leadership approach grounded in authenticity and service.The book is now available on Amazon Kindle, with additional formats and speaking engagements expected to follow.

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