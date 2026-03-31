ChatWithDr.com Launches Mobile App on iOS and Android — $39.99 Doctor Visits Now Available from Any Smartphone

ChatWithDr.com mobile app now available on iOS App Store and Google Play — $39.99 flat-rate doctor visits from any smartphone Healthcare in your pocket — ChatWithDr delivers board-certified doctor consultations for $39.99 with 30 min to 4 hour response time ChatWithDr.com offers $39.99 flat-rate online doctor consultations with US-licensed physicians 24/7

The $39.99 flat-fee telehealth is now available as a free download on the App Store & Google Play, bringing 24/7 doctor access to patients across all 50 states.

70% of telehealth visits now come from mobile devices. The ChatWithDr app lets you text a licensed U.S. doctor anytime, anywhere, convenient text-based consultations across all 50 states.” — Dr. Nilesh Panchal, MBBS, MPH, DrPH

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans now spend an average of four hours and 37 minutes per day on their smartphones, according to recent industry data. Healthcare is increasingly following this shift to mobile. An estimated 70 percent of telehealth consultations now originate from mobile devices, yet many telehealth platforms still require patients to navigate full websites, create accounts, and schedule video appointments through desktop-oriented interfaces.

ChatWithDr.com, the flat-fee telehealth platform that has handled over 50,000 patient interactions across all 50 states, has launched dedicated mobile applications for both iOS and Android. The free app brings the platform’s $39.99 flat-fee doctor consultations directly to patients’ smartphones, allowing them to text a board-certified, U.S.-licensed physician from anywhere in the country within seconds of downloading.

“Seventy percent of telehealth consultations now originate from mobile devices,” said Dr. Nilesh Panchal, founder of ChatWithDr.com and a public health expert with experience at HHS, FDA, DHS, and the Department of Defense. “A dedicated app makes it possible to reach a doctor in under a minute from anywhere in the country.”

What the App Offers

The ChatWithDr mobile app mirrors the full functionality of the web platform in a streamlined mobile experience. Patients can browse 38 medical conditions across seven specialties, complete a medical questionnaire through secure text messaging, pay the $39.99 flat fee, and receive a board-certified physician’s response within 30 minutes to 4 hours on average. Prescriptions are sent electronically to the patient’s preferred pharmacy. The app supports credit card, debit card, HSA, and FSA payments.

No account creation is required to use the app. Patients can download it, select a condition, and begin a consultation immediately. The app operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year across all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and Guam.

Conditions Treated Through the App

The mobile app provides access to the same 38 conditions available on the web platform: urgent care for cold, flu, sore throat, strep throat, sinus infection, migraine, and nausea; UTI treatment; dermatology including acne, eczema, rosacea, rashes, shingles, and fungal infections; women’s health; men’s health; allergies including seasonal allergies, asthma, and EpiPen prescriptions; and primary care for blood pressure, cholesterol, and thyroid conditions.

Mobile Telehealth Market Context

The U.S. telehealth market is projected to reach $380 billion by 2030, with mobile-first platforms driving much of that growth. The shift toward smartphone-based healthcare is particularly significant among younger demographics and uninsured populations. An estimated 27 million Americans lack health insurance, and for many, a smartphone is their primary point of access to digital services including healthcare.

ChatWithDr.com’s $39.99 flat fee positions the app as one of the most affordable mobile telehealth options available. By comparison, Teladoc charges $75 to $89 per visit, MDLive charges $82 or more, and PlushCare ranges from $75 to $99. The ChatWithDr app requires no insurance, no subscription, and no membership fees.

How to Download

The ChatWithDr app is available as a free download on both major mobile platforms. iPhone and iPad users can download the app from the Apple App Store by searching “ChatWithDr” or visiting the direct link. Android users can download from the Google Play Store. The web version remains fully available at chatwithdr.com for patients who prefer browser-based consultations.

Platform Credentials

ChatWithDr.com has been featured on USA Today, AP News, Google News, and over 200 news outlets. The platform is HIPAA-compliant, LegitScript-certified, and BBB-accredited. The platform maintains a 4.9 out of 5.0 satisfaction rating across over 50,000 patient interactions. Comparison guides and patient resources are available at chatwithdr.com/resources.

Download the app or start a consultation at https://chatwithdr.com

About ChatWithDr.com

ChatWithDr.com is a flat-fee telehealth platform offering $39.99 online doctor consultations with board-certified, U.S.-licensed physicians. Available 24/7 across all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and Guam, the platform provides text-based medical consultations with no appointment scheduling, no account creation, and no insurance required. Patients receive physician responses within 30 minutes to 4 hours on average, with prescriptions sent directly to their preferred pharmacy. Now available on iOS and Android. Operated by Public Health Solution LLC, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Founded by Dr. Nilesh Panchal (MPH, DrPH), a public health expert with experience at HHS, FDA, DHS, and DoD. HIPAA-compliant, LegitScript-certified, and BBB-accredited. Over 50,000 patient interactions with a 4.9/5 satisfaction rating. HSA and FSA payments accepted.

Download the App:

• iOS (iPhone/iPad): https://apps.apple.com/us/app/chatwithdr-online-doctor-24-7/id6758861710

• Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.chatwithdr.app

• Web: https://chatwithdr.com

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