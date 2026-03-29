Christina Westergaard selected as Top Global Coach of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals will honor Christina Westergaard at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christina Westergaard, Certified Coach and Leader at Napolean Hill Institute, was recently selected as Top Global Coach of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith almost a decade and a half of experience in the industry, Ms. Westergaard has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Westergaard is a Certified Coach and Leader at Napolean Hill Institute, where she delivers high-quality coaching that produces tangible results, helping her clients get results in their lives both personally and professionally.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to leadership, coaching, people management, sales management, and growth.But for Christina, this recognition is bigger than an award. It is proof of concept.Born and raised in Denmark, she has spent nearly 15 years challenging Janteloven — the deeply rooted Scandinavian cultural code that discourages individual ambition and quietly tells people they are not exceptional. Christina believes this mindset is one of the greatest silent barriers to human potential, and she has made it her mission to dismantle it — With the strongest combination NLP, Hypnosis combined with the most time-tested success philosophy ever written.As one of the few certified coaches in the world authorized to teach Napoleon Hill's original 13 principles. She is leading the Danish division at the Napoleon Hill Institute She goes straight to the source — the same framework that has created more millionaires than any other book in history. The result? Clients who have gone from drifting through life to leading it — with clarity, purpose, and the unshakable belief that they are capable of anything they desire.Christina's understanding of the human mind runs deep. Beyond her Global Certified Coach designation through the Napoleon Hill Institute, she holds qualifications as a Hypnosis Psychotherapist with a specialization in Advanced Hypnotherapy, and is a Master of NLP trained at The Hypnosis School in Denmark. This rare combination of subconscious reprogramming tools and proven success philosophy is what sets her client results apart.This year, Christina will also be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. She will be celebrated at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Westergaard for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Christina attributes her success to persistence and the mentors who believed in her — a reflection of the very principles she now teaches others to live by. When she's not coaching, she loves to travel and cherishes time with her family.Her mission is simple and unapologetic: to challenge mediocrity worldwide, and to show Denmark — and the world — that thinking big is not arrogance. It is your birthright.Awards don't change lives. Conversations do. So if your results still don't match what you know you're capable of, Christina invites you to connect directly. Send her a message on LinkedIn — the conversation starts there: (link)About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

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