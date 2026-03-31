Medasense and Jefferson Health to Collaborate on Study of Pain Monitoring Technology in Spine Surgery

Medasense Biometrics NOL technology can help improve perioperative outcomes

Collaboration aims to establish real-world clinical and economic evidence for NOL-guided anesthesia.

Partnering with a prestigious institution like Jefferson Health is a significant milestone in our goal to bring precision pain management to the U.S. market.” — Galit Zuckerman-Stark

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medasense today announced a collaboration with the Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine at Thomas Jefferson University. The collaboration will involve a clinical trial examining the use of Medasense’s Nociception Level Index (NOL) technology during spine surgery procedures at Jefferson’s academic medical center in Philadelphia.The initiative is being conducted as part of the Israel-U.S. HealthTech Pilot Program, a joint initiative of the Israel Innovation Authority and Thomas Jefferson University. The program is designed to facilitate the evaluation of healthcare technologies within the U.S. health system.Spine surgery represents a high-impact clinical area where variability between patients in analgesic management remains significant. By utilizing NOL technology, clinicians can personalize analgesic dosing based on a patient’s actual physiological requirements. Jefferson’s medical center performs approximately 3,000 spine surgeries annually. The collaboration is expected to generate important real-world insights while supporting the development of initial U.S. health economic evidence.“Partnering with a prestigious institution like Jefferson Health is a significant milestone in our goal to bring precision pain management to the U.S. market,” said Galit Zuckerman-Stark, CEO and Founder of Medasense. “This collaboration allows us to generate essential real-world evidence within a top-tier U.S. surgical program. It is a major step toward demonstrating how NOL technology can help improve perioperative outcomes and reduce costs, while we continue to innovate and develop solutions for integration into multiparameter hospital monitors.”The study will be led by Jaime Baratta, MD, Professor in the Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine at Thomas Jefferson University, who will serve as the Principal Investigator. It will investigate whether NOL-guided anesthesia leads to improved recovery metrics compared to the current standard of care and assess the health economics associated with adopting the technology. These insights are intended to support hospitals in adopting data-driven approaches to enhance patient recovery and optimize healthcare resources.“Objective nociception monitoring has the potential to improve intraoperative analgesic management through personalizing dosing to patient’s actual requirements,” said Dr. Baratta. “By evaluating NOL-guided anesthesia in spine surgery, we aim to better understand how data-driven approaches may reduce opioid variability and support improved recovery pathways.”As the company expands its clinical evidence base in the U.S., it remains focused on setting a new standard for how pain is monitored and managed in operating rooms and critical care settings globally.About Medasense and NOL TechnologyMedasense ( www.medasense.com ) offers an AI technology that enables clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control and avoid overmedication. Medasense’s flagship product, the PMD-200™ with its NOL - Nociception Level Index, is a unique platform that objectively monitors and quantifies the patient’s pain response by means of artificial intelligence and a proprietary non-invasive sensor platform.The PMD-200 is used to optimize pain management in critical care and operating rooms settings, where patients are unable to communicate.Clinical studies have demonstrated its impact on patient safety and outcomes, including opioid sparing and reduced postoperative pain.The PMD-200 is commercially available in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Latin America and Israel.

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