The Sports Betting East Africa+ Summit 2026 Returns to Nairobi

NAIROBI, KENYA, March 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 11th Annual Sports Betting East Africa+ Summit 2026 will bring together the region’s key decision-makers for three days of insight, collaboration and opportunity.Taking place from 22 – 24 April 2026 at the prestigious Argyle Grand Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, the SBEA+ Summit offers a focused platform for operators, regulators, affiliates and technology providers to engage in meaningful discussions around the trends shaping the market today.The 11th edition is structured to unpack the industry’s most relevant themes, from regulatory developments and market expansion to innovation, payments and player engagement. As the one-month countdown begins, the summit continues to attract industry leaders seeking to connect, learn and position themselves within East Africa’s fast-growing gaming landscape.Industry Insights: Speaker SpotlightAs part of the lead-up to the summit, we feature insights from one of our esteemed speakers, Derrick Omwakwe, Country Manager at MulaSport, offering their perspective on key trends, challenges and opportunities within the industry.Discussing how operators are approaching player acquisition in a highly digital environment, Derrick highlighted the growing importance of social platforms:“A huge chunk of players are found on Social media, leveraging these tools strategically leads to a wider reach in player acquisition.”On building brand presence beyond traditional marketing, he pointed to the value of community engagement and local partnerships:“Engaging in CSR activities and supporting grassroots sports through strategic partnerships helps grow brand identity.”When it comes to player retention and trust, Derrick emphasised the role of product experience and clear differentiation:“Seamless user experience and unique selling points go a long way in building trust with players.”Addressing the realities of operating in the region, he noted the regulatory and operational complexities businesses must navigate:“Unpredictable tax regime, operational guidelines regarding fees and requirements are the biggest challenges.”Looking ahead to industry collaboration, Derrick reflected on the importance of collective engagement in shaping the market:“There’s always strength in numbers, thus bringing stakeholders together improves lobbying for favourable regulatory terms in the industry.”These insights highlight the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration as the industry evolves across the region.Recognising Excellence: SBEA+ Eventus Awards 2026 Nominations are OpenAn evening dedicated to excellence, the SBEA+ Eventus Awards 2026 brings the industry together to celebrate the individuals and organisations shaping East Africa’s gaming landscape. Set against a refined and relaxed atmosphere, the awards offer an opportunity to connect with peers, enjoy an evening of networking, and recognise the achievements driving the sector forward.SBEA+ Eventus Awards 2026: Categories● Operator of the Year Award 2026This award recognises the leading operator demonstrating excellence in performance, growth, and market presence in 2026.● Leader in Virtual Sports Award 2026This award recognises the most innovative and engaging virtual gaming experience of the year.● Leader in Sports Betting Award 2026This award honours the frontrunner in sports betting innovation, performance, and delivery in 2026.● Leader in Responsible Gambling Award 2026This award recognises a company that has demonstrated a strong commitment to responsible gambling through impactful awareness and implementation.● Leader in Online Casino Award 2026This award recognises the top all-round online casino platform for innovation, user engagement, and sustained growth in 2026.● Industry Influencer Award 2026This award recognises an individual who has made a significant impact as a gaming industry influencer in 2026.● Outstanding Consultant Award 2026This award recognises a consultant who has delivered exceptional expertise and value to the gaming industry in 2026.● Supplier of the Year Award 2026This award recognises the leading supplier delivering outstanding products and services to the industry in 2026.● Innovation of the Year Award 2026This award recognises a standout innovation that has made a measurable impact on the industry over the past year.● Top Speaker Award 2026This award recognises the most impactful speaker at the SBEA+ Summit 2026. The winner will be announced at the summit once all speakers have taken the stage.Celebrating Women in Gaming – Eventus Awards● The Spirit of East Africa 2026This award recognises an individual who has been a prominent and vocal advocate for women in the industry across East Africa.● East Africa’s Rising Star in Leadership 2026This award recognises an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and made a meaningful impact within their organisation or the wider industry.● Innovation Queen of East Africa 2026This award honours an individual who has driven innovation and contributed to advancing diversity within the industry.These awards offer a platform to recognise exceptional achievement, celebrate progress across the sector, and highlight those driving purposeful impact within East Africa’s gaming landscape.Nominations are now open, with submissions closing on Friday, 10 April 2026, and the official shortlist to be announced on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.Submit Nominations Here: https://www.sportsbettingevents.com/sbea Secure Your Place Among the Industry’s FinestWith the summit approaching in just a month, now is the time to secure your place at the SBEA+ Summit 2026.Join operators, regulators, affiliates and technology providers for three days of insight, networking and strategic discussion. Engage directly with global business leaders, explore new opportunities and position your brand within one of Africa’s most dynamic gaming markets.Register Here: https://www.sportsbettingevents.com/sbea

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