Rivulo Raises £375,000 to Put Automation in the Hands of Every Operations Team

Mike Miner & Tom Whiteley

Rivulo, the no-code automation platform for non-technical ops teams, closes £375K pre-seed round led by SFC Capital to accelerate product development and growth

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rivulo, the no-code automation platform built for non-technical operations teams, has closed a £375,000 pre-seed funding round led by SFC Capital to accelerate product development and expand its go-to-market efforts.Operations teams across the UK are drowning in repetitive manual work, processes that eat 10+ hours a week and pull people away from what actually matters. Rivulo solves this by letting ops teams build and run automations through conversation, with no coding required."Operations teams have been handed tools built for engineers and told to get on with it. Rivulo exists to fix that. Our goal is to help the people who spend their days firefighting get to a place where the repetitive work just gets done, without them having to think about it." — Mike Miner, Co-Founder, Rivulo"Rivulo is tackling a problem that every operations team recognises but few tools actually solve. Mike and Tom have the right combination of technical depth and real-world ops experience to build something that genuinely works for the people who need it most. We're excited to back them at this stage." — Edward Stevenson, Fund Principal, SFC CapitalRivulo was founded by serial entrepreneur Tom Whiteley and Mike Miner, who has led operations for some of the UK's fastest-growing startups. Together they are building for a world where AI is changing faster than most teams can keep up with, and where the goal isn't to replace people, but to free them up to focus on the work that actually needs a human.The company already has paying customers and will use the investment to deepen its product, scale its go-to-market efforts, and help more operations teams make better use of their skills rather than burning them on tasks that could be automated.Notes to the EditorAbout Rivulo: Rivulo is a no-code automation platform that helps non-technical operations teams eliminate repetitive manual work. Through conversational AI, teams can build and run complex automations without writing a single line of code, saving 10+ hours of busywork every week.About SFC Capital:SFC Capital is the UK’s most active seed-stage investor, providing seed capital and support to promising British startups. By combining our leading investment funds with our angel syndicate, we have created a unique model that provides investors with diversified exposure to high-potential SEIS and EIS-qualifying businesses. Since 2012, SFC has invested in over 600 startups and partnered with the likes of British Business Investments to support innovation across all UK regions. To learn more about what we do and see our portfolio, visit sfccapital.com Press enquiries: mike@rivulo.ai / +447733306601

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