VSP Consultores Legales Opens Practice for U.S. Investors Seeking Business Formation in the Dominican Republic

VSP Consultores Legales, S.A. Corporate and Trust Practice

VSP Consultores Legales, S.A. Launches Dedicated Practice for Foreign Residents Forming Business Entities, and Trusts in the Dominican Republic

Our foreign clients don't need another brochure about the Caribbean. They need a legal partner in-country who can form their entity, navigate the tax code, and protect their investment from day one.” — C. Constantin Poindexter Salcedo

SANTO DOMINGO DE GUZMAN, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, March 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VSP Consultores Legales, S.A. (“VSP”) today announced the launch of a dedicated practice group serving U.S. residents who wish to form business entities in the Dominican Republic. The practice targets a growing wave of American entrepreneurs, investors, and remote professionals exploring the country as a base for new ventures, relocation, or lawful international tax planning.Except for a narrow set of excluded or specially restricted activities, the Dominican Republic Commercial Code permits 100% foreign ownership and offers several entity structures suited to international investors, including the limited liability company (SRL), the simplified corporation (SAS), and the corporation (SA). Each provides robust liability protection for shareholders. Directors and shareholders need not be Dominican citizens nor residents, and entity formation can typically be completed within two weeks or less.A key advantage is the country’s territorial tax system is that income generated outside Dominican borders is generally not subject to local taxation. For U.S. clients who structure their affairs in compliance with both Dominican and American tax law, this framework can offer meaningful opportunities to manage overall tributary exposure. VSP coordinates with qualified tax professionals to ensure every corporate and trust vehicle complies with appropriate statutory architecture and meets applicable reporting obligations.VSP’s services include counsel on entity selection, name reservation and approval, registration, corporate bylaws drafting, enrollment with the Dominican tax authority (DGII), ongoing compliance counsel, and investor and retiree residency permits should the client wish to acquire one. “More Americans than ever are looking at the Dominican Republic as a place to build a business and a life,” said a VSP spokesperson. “We provide the legal foundation to make that happen.”VSP is a full-service Dominican law firm with expertise in corporate law, tax advisory, immigration, real estate, and dispute resolution, serving local and international clients throughout the Dominican Republic.

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