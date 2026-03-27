Extradited Kenyan National Sentenced for Role in Business Email Compromise Scheme

JOHN MURIUKU WAMUIGAH, 36, a citizen of Kenya, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to approximately 23 months of imprisonment, time already served, for his participation in a business email compromise scheme that operated out of multiple countries, including the United States.

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