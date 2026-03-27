Illegal Alien Federally Charged With Identity Theft, Voter Fraud, and Passport Fraud After Allegedly Using American Citizen's Identity to Vote

An illegal alien from Mexico was federally charged with identity theft, voter fraud, and passport fraud for allegedly assuming the identity of an American citizen.

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