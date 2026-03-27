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District of Arizona Charges 256 Individuals for Immigration-Related Criminal Conduct this Week

PHOENIX, Ariz. – During the week of enforcement operations from March 21 through March 27, 2026, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona brought immigration-related criminal charges against 256 individuals. 

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District of Arizona Charges 256 Individuals for Immigration-Related Criminal Conduct this Week

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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