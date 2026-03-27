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Former State Senator Convicted of Scheming to Obtain Public Election Funds

A federal jury in New Haven has found former Connecticut State Senator DENNIS A. BRADLEY, JR., 43, of Bridgeport, guilty of defrauding Connecticut’s program for publicly funding political campaigns during his 2018 run for State Senate.

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Former State Senator Convicted of Scheming to Obtain Public Election Funds

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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