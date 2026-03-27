Former State Senator Convicted of Scheming to Obtain Public Election Funds

A federal jury in New Haven has found former Connecticut State Senator DENNIS A. BRADLEY, JR., 43, of Bridgeport, guilty of defrauding Connecticut’s program for publicly funding political campaigns during his 2018 run for State Senate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.