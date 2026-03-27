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Would-Be Sex Trafficker Sentenced for Attempted Coercion of a Child, Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Young Adult

SAN DIEGO – Steven Terrell Lewis of El Cajon was sentenced in federal court today to 19.5 years in prison for attempted coercion and enticement of a 14-year-old high school student and attempted sex trafficking by force or coercion of a 22-year-old woman. At today’s hearing, the adult victim addressed the court, describing the devastating harm human traffickers inflict and how they deliberately target society’s most vulnerable – including children and, in her case, individuals experiencing homelessness. The mother of the minor victim provided a written statement to the court, sayng the defendant’s “predatory behavior” caused “immeasurable trauma.”

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Would-Be Sex Trafficker Sentenced for Attempted Coercion of a Child, Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Young Adult

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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