Barnes & Brown Appoints Zero Proof Collective as SE Asia Partner and Launches Premium Non-Alc Spirits in Singapore

Barnes & Brown launches in Singapore via Zero Proof Collective, expanding its premium non-alcoholic spirits in SE Asia amid rising mindful drinking trends.

Singapore’s vibrant bar scene and growing community of conscious consumers are embracing premium non-alcoholic options that don’t sacrifice flavour or sophistication. ” — Tim Brown, Co-Founder Barnes and Brown

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barnes & Brown Distilling Co, the acclaimed Australian producer of premium non-alcoholic spirits, has appointed Singapore-based Zero Proof Collective Pte Ltd as its exclusive distributor for Southeast Asia and announced its official launch into the Singapore market. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Barnes & Brown’s international growth, bringing its sophisticated, alcohol-free range to one of the world’s most dynamic beverage regions.Founded on the belief that consumers should have the freedom to “drink their way,” Barnes & Brown creates sophisticated, alcohol-free alternatives that capture the flavour, complexity, and ritual of classic spirits—without the alcohol. Crafted in Australia using refined distillation and blending techniques, the collection draws inspiration from Australia’s vibrant beverage culture and enduring summer lifestyle, delivering authentic taste profiles with zero alcohol, low sugar, vegan-friendly formulations, and no compromise on quality or experience.“Our partnership with Zero Proof Collective marks an exciting milestone for Barnes & Brown as we expand our footprint across Asia,” said Tim Brown, Co-Founder of Barnes & Brown Distilling Co. “Singapore’s vibrant bar scene and growing community of conscious consumers are embracing premium non-alcoholic options that don’t sacrifice flavour or sophistication. We’re thrilled to collaborate with a passionate partner who shares our vision for elevating the non-alcoholic experience while championing quality craftsmanship and mindful enjoyment.”Headquartered in Singapore, Zero Proof Collective is Southeast Asia’s leading advocate for the growing “sans” movement—connecting global non-alcoholic brands with top bars, hotels, and retailers across the region. The company’s focus on quality partnerships, education, and category-building has positioned it as a catalyst for Asia’s emerging premium alcohol-free market.“Barnes & Brown perfectly aligns with our mission to bring world-class non-alcoholic spirits to Southeast Asia,” said Spencer Campbell, Director of Zero Proof Collective. “Their attention to detail and dedication to craftsmanship resonate strongly with both trade professionals and consumers seeking sophisticated, alcohol-free alternatives. We are proud to introduce their exceptional range to Singapore and the wider region.”Beginning in 2026, Zero Proof Collective will manage distribution, marketing, and brand activation for Barnes & Brown products across Southeast Asian markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, with Singapore serving as the launchpad for the brand’s regional expansion. Zero Proof Collective will introduce Barnes & Brown across select retailers, bars, restaurants, hotels, and online channels throughout Singapore.Barnes & Brown products now available in Singapore include:• Lady Juniper Gin – A crisp, botanical-forward alternative, ideal for elevated gin-style serves• Miss Agave Tequila – Bold agave character, perfect for margaritas and palomas• Southern Belle Bourbon – Rich, oaky depth suited to classic bourbon-style cocktails• Signorina Valentina Aperitif – Vibrant and bittersweet, designed for spritz-style drinks• Additional offerings including white rum, triple sec, vermouth, and ready-to-drink Negroni cansThe launch and regional partnership align with a global shift toward moderation and mindful consumption, with demand for premium non-alcoholic alternatives continuing to grow across key urban markets. Barnes & Brown and Zero Proof Collective aim to elevate the alcohol-free category by offering partners and consumers exceptional, bartender-approved options for every occasion.About Barnes & BrownLovingly crafted in Australia, Barnes & Brown Distilling Co creates premium non-alcoholic spirits designed to capture the essence of classic favourites—without the alcohol. Born from Australia’s innovative beverage spirit and sunny lifestyle, Barnes & Brown’s range reimagines classic categories including gin, tequila, bourbon, and aperitifs for the modern, mindful drinker.Website: https://barnesandbrown.co/ Instagram: @barnesandbrownFacebook: facebook.com/barnesandbrownauLinkedIn: Barnes & BrownAbout Zero Proof Collective – “Taking the Mock out of Mocktails”Based in Singapore, Zero Proof Collective is an industry leader in alcohol-free distribution and brand building across Southeast Asia. Representing the world’s finest non-alcoholic beverages, Zero Proof connects premium producers with consumers seeking balance, taste, and quality, while supporting the growth of conscious drinking across the region.Website: https://zeroproof.com.sg/ Instagram: @zeroproof.sgFacebook: facebook.com/zeroproof.sgLinkedIn: Zero Proof CollectiveBarnes & Brown non-alcoholic spirits are now available in Singapore via Zero Proof Collective, with wider Southeast Asia distribution rolling out from 2026.For trade inquiries, product details, or stockist information, visit https://barnesandbrown.co/pages/distribution or https://zeroproof.com.sg/trade-enquiry/

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