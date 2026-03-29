Central California Women’s Facility Hosts Groundbreaking Film Festival, Showcasing Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Filmmakers

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: CDCR hosted a first-ever film festival celebrating the work of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated filmmakers inside a women’s correctional facility. The San Quentin Film Festival held its first event outside of San Quentin Rehabilitation Center on March 28, bringing the festival to Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) in Chowchilla. The event featured screenings of award-winning short films from the 2025 San Quentin Film Festival, followed by a filmmaker panel moderated by comedian and television host W. Kamau Bell. Awards were presented for a Narrative and Documentary Pitch Competition, open exclusively to incarcerated women at CCWF and the California Institution for Women. The event also included a “Women in Film” panel and Q&A, providing incarcerated women insight into the entertainment industry and an opportunity to interact with working professionals in the industry.

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“San Quentin Film Festival at CCWF offers incarcerated participants a powerful platform for self-expression and storytelling, and valuable exposure to the film industry and potential career pathways.”

CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber

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BIGGER PICTURE: The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is committed to rehabilitation and reentry, providing incarcerated people with the tools they need to successfully and safely reenter their communities. The San Quentin Film Festival is an example of this commitment, offering incarcerated filmmakers mentorship and an opportunity to be recognized for their work. Since its inception, participants have leveraged their media experience gained at the festival to pursue careers in the film industry after release, including earning internships and job opportunities.

FILM FESTIVAL DETAILS: The San Quentin Film Festival was created in 2024 by award-winning playwright, screenwriter and author Cori Thomas (Lockdown, When January Feels Like Summer) and formerly incarcerated filmmaker, podcaster and writer Rahsaan “New York” Thomas (Friendly Signs, What These Walls Won’t Hold).

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“We are deeply moved to be playing a small part in helping to even the playing field for these women. We hope the experience will empower them to tell their own stories and bring their unique perspectives to the table, and that today’s event will lead to additional industry engagement.”

Cori Thomas, SQFF Co-founder and Artistic Director

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Narrative Pitch Competition Winner

Untitled (Amber)

Krysten Webber

Documentary Pitch Competition Winner

Desert Blossoms

Diana Lovejoy

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Photos

B-roll

CONTACT: CDCR PRESS OFFICE OPEC@CDCR.CA.GOV

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