Doorya Launches Cash Home Buying Service for Phoenix Metro Homeowners

Homes in Gilbert, Arizona — Doorya buys houses across the Phoenix metro for cash, with offers in 24 hours and closings in as few as seven days. Doorya - We Buy Houses Arizona

Gilbert-based company offers 24-hour cash offers with zero fees or commissions

Doorya started because we saw homeowners in our own neighborhoods in situations where a traditional listing didn't make sense. We give them a fair cash offer and close on their timeline, not ours.” — Doorya Spokesperson

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doorya, a locally owned cash home buying company, today announced the launch of its home purchasing service for homeowners across the Phoenix metropolitan area. The company offers cash offers within 24 hours and can close in as few as seven days, with zero fees or commissions charged to sellers.Doorya serves homeowners in Gilbert, Chandler, Mesa, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tempe, Queen Creek, and surrounding communities throughout Maricopa County. The company was founded to give Arizona homeowners a faster, more transparent alternative to the traditional real estate process."We started Doorya because we saw homeowners in our own neighborhoods stuck in situations where a traditional listing just didn't make sense," said a Doorya spokesperson. "Whether someone is going through a divorce, inherited a house they can't maintain, or needs to relocate for a new job, they shouldn't have to wait three or four months and pay thousands in commissions just to sell their home. We give them a fair cash offer and close on their timeline — not ours."Unlike national iBuyer platforms that rely on automated valuation models and charge service fees of 5% or more, Doorya takes a local-first approach. The company's team lives and works in the Phoenix metro area, evaluates each property individually, and works directly with homeowners throughout the process. For Arizona homeowners searching for cash home buyers arizona , Doorya offers a neighbor-first alternative built on transparency and respect.The Doorya process works in three steps. First, a homeowner submits their property address through the company's website at www.dooryaaz.com or by calling (480) 744-0011. Within 24 hours, the Doorya team provides a no-obligation cash offer based on current local market conditions. If the homeowner accepts, closing can happen in as few as seven days through a local title company, with Doorya covering all closing costs. Homeowners who need to sell my house fast gilbert az have used the service to close in under two weeks.Doorya purchases homes in any condition, including properties with foundation damage, deferred maintenance, code violations, or tenant occupancy. Homeowners are not required to make repairs, clean the property, or vacate before closing. Families who need to sell inherited house arizona often face probate timelines and maintenance costs that make a fast cash sale the practical choice.Doorya's launch comes at a time when Arizona homeowners face a shifting real estate market. With mortgage rates remaining elevated and traditional home sales taking 60 to 90 days on the MLS, many sellers are seeking faster alternatives. Cash sales eliminate appraisal delays, financing contingencies, and buyer qualification uncertainty.The company currently focuses on the East Valley and greater Phoenix metro, with plans to expand coverage across Arizona in 2026."Every house has a story, and every homeowner deserves to be treated with respect regardless of their situation," the spokesperson added. "We're not a faceless corporation. We're your neighbors, and we're here to help."For more information or to request a cash offer, visit www.dooryaaz.com or call (480) 744-0011.**About Doorya**Doorya is a locally owned and operated cash home buying company serving the Phoenix metropolitan area. Founded on the principle that selling a home should be simple, fair, and stress-free, Doorya provides homeowners with cash offers within 24 hours and flexible closing timelines as fast as seven days. The company purchases homes in any condition with no fees, no commissions, and no repairs required. Doorya serves Gilbert, Chandler, Mesa, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tempe, Queen Creek, and communities throughout Maricopa County, Arizona. Learn more at www.dooryaaz.com

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