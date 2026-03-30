Off-Market Property Deals Surge in Australia as Buyers Miss Out in Highly Competitive Markets

Curated off-market Properties

Buyers are increasingly turning to off-market opportunities to secure deals faster and avoid bidding wars.

In some high-demand areas, agents report that up to 30–50% of investment-grade opportunities are now transacted off-market or pre-market.” — Amit Vishnoi

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Property buyers across Australia are increasingly missing out on well-priced opportunities as competition intensifies across major markets, driving a growing shift towards off-market property transactions.In many suburbs, buyers are facing multiple-offer scenarios, with properties often selling within days of being listed. As a result, a significant portion of investment-grade properties are now being transacted before they ever reach public platforms.This trend has led to a surge in demand for off-market deals — properties that are sold privately without being advertised on traditional listing portals.According to industry observations and on-ground activity, a large share of high-quality investment opportunities are now being secured through private networks, agent relationships, and pre-market channels.“Buyers relying only on public listings are often competing with dozens of other buyers,” said Amit Vishnoi, founder of Propsourcing. “By the time a property is listed, the best opportunities are frequently already gone or heavily contested.”Propsourcing, an Australian-based platform, help buyers access these off-market opportunities in a more structured and scalable way.The platform aggregates off-market and pre-market properties from across Australia and allows users to browse opportunities by state and suburb, as well as receive matched properties based on their specific criteria.Unlike traditional portals, Propsourcing focuses exclusively on investment-grade properties, filtering out high-supply areas and low-growth assets.Early users of the platform, including buyer’s agents and mortgage brokers, are using it to help clients move faster and secure properties before they are exposed to the broader market.The shift towards off-market transactions is being driven by several factors, including rising competition, limited housing supply in key growth areas, and the increasing speed at which properties are being absorbed once listed.For buyers, this means that relying solely on public portals may no longer be enough.As competition continues to intensify, access to off-market opportunities is becoming a key advantage for those looking to secure properties efficiently and at the right price.To explore off-market opportunities or submit a property brief, visit:

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