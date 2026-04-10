RoleColorFinder Launches Business Portal for Enterprise Team Alignment

Sanjay Divakar in front of RoleColorFinder Logo

Founded by 14-year-old Sanjay Divakar, RCF introduces a pressure-based role alignment platform helping businesses reduce hiring mismatch and team friction.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoleColorFinder (RCF), a Greenwich, Connecticut-based leadership assessment company, has launched its Business Portal, a role alignment platform designed to help organizations identify how employees perform under pressure and build teams around functional role fit rather than conventional personality profiling.The portal launch marks a formal expansion of RCF's enterprise operations, which now serve clients across the United States, Canada, and India.RCF was founded by Sanjay Divakar, 14, who identified a structural gap in how businesses assess leadership and team composition. Conventional tools — including widely adopted frameworks such as Myers-Briggs and DISC — measure behavioral preferences in neutral, low-stakes conditions. RCF's methodology is built around a different question: not who someone is when comfortable, but what role they default to when conditions become demanding."Most tools tell you someone's personality type," said Divakar. "RoleColorFinder tells you what role they actually perform in when it counts."RCF's Business Portal gives organizations access to the full RoleColor assessment infrastructure, including employee onboarding assessments, team composition reports, role alignment analytics, and hiring evaluation tools. The portal is designed for HR teams, people managers, and executive leadership seeking to reduce the mismatch between job titles and actual performance capacity.Key portal features include a bulk employee import system, a role-based hiring pipeline, a KPI dashboard, and an AI analytics layer operating under the RoleColorAI brand. Enterprise clients can assess teams at scale and generate role distribution reports that identify gaps, conflicts, and alignment opportunities across departments.RCF's platform assigns one of four role archetypes based on assessment results:Red — Motivator: Energizes teams and drives engagement in high-stakes, people-facing momentsYellow — Executor: Delivers results and maintains operational momentum under pressureGreen — Architect: Designs systems and builds scalable frameworks when complexity requires structureBlue — Visionary: Generates strategic direction and surfaces possibilities when teams need to reorientEach individual receives a primary RoleColor reflecting their default performance mode under pressure — not their preferred or aspirational identity. The assessment is available in both 25 and 50-question formats, with enterprise deployment options for businesses of all sizes.The Problem RCF AddressesHiring mismatch and team misalignment cost organizations significant time and capital. According to RCF's framework, the root cause is rarely a skills gap — it is a role gap. When individuals are placed in roles misaligned with their pressure-based performance profile, output suffers regardless of qualifications.RCF's Business Portal addresses this by giving organizations a role-alignment layer that sits alongside existing HR infrastructure — not replacing talent acquisition processes, but adding a performance-under-pressure lens that conventional personality tools do not provide."The talent is usually there," said Divakar. "The alignment isn't. That's what RCF fixes."RoleColorFinder is a role alignment and leadership assessment platform serving businesses and schools globally. The company's color-coded framework — Red/Motivator, Yellow/Executor, Green/Architect, Blue/Visionary — identifies how individuals perform under pressure across four core functional roles. RCF is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with operations across the US, Canada, and India. The Business Portal is available at rolecolorfinder.com.

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