FacialDx Providing Free Trial of Wellness Software for Families Amid Growing Concerns Over Social Media Harm to Youth

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New initiative helps parents, grandparents, and guardians assess children’s mental wellness as national concern rises after major verdicts against tech giants.

The earlier families can recognize potential warning signs, the better the outcomes. “This is about putting tools directly into the hands of those who care most.” — Doug Benoit, CEO

ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to rising concerns about the mental health impact of social media on young people—and following a landmark legal verdict involving Meta and Google—FacialDx has announced a nationwide initiative offering a free trial to its advanced wellness analysis app for families.The move comes at a critical time, as millions of children and teenagers across the United States are experiencing increased rates of depression, despair, isolation, self-harm behaviors, and suicidal ideation, trends that have been widely linked to prolonged and unregulated social media exposure.FacialDx is offering a free trial of their app to parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and guardians, empowering them with early insights into potential wellness concerns—before they escalate into more serious conditions.“Families are on the front lines of a growing mental health crisis,” said a spokesperson for FacialDx. “We believe access to early detection tools should not be a barrier. By offering our app for free, we’re giving caregivers the ability to better understand what their children may be experiencing—and take action.”A Timely Response to a National CrisisRecent legal proceedings have brought to light internal practices at major social media platforms that allegedly contributed to addictive usage patterns among minors. The verdict against Meta and Google has intensified public scrutiny and raised urgent questions about accountability and prevention.At the same time, studies and reports continue to show alarming trends:Increased screen dependency among children and teensRising levels of social withdrawal and isolationSpikes in anxiety, depression, and self-harming behaviorsA troubling rise in suicidal ideation among adolescentsFacialDx’s free trial initiative is designed to help families take proactive steps in addressing these risks.How FacialDx WorksFacialDx uses advanced technology to analyze facial indicators associated with emotional and physiological wellness. Through a simple, user-friendly interface, families can:Conduct quick wellness scans from a smartphoneIdentify potential indicators of emotional distressMonitor changes over timeGain insights that can guide further conversations or professional careImportantly, the app is not a diagnostic tool, but rather an early awareness and screening resource designed to support informed decision-making.Free Trial for FamiliesAs part of this initiative, FacialDx is offering a complimentary use of its platform to individuals nationwide.Caregivers can also use the app for their own wellness monitoring, encouraging a holistic, family-wide approach to health.To access the free FacialDx app, visit https://app.facialdx.com/ Empowering Families to Take ControlWith increasing evidence linking social media use to declining youth mental health, FacialDx aims to shift the narrative—from reactive treatment to proactive awareness.“The earlier families can recognize potential warning signs, the better the outcomes,” the company added. “This is about putting tools directly into the hands of those who care most.”About FacialDxFacialDx is a health technology company focused on advancing accessible, AI-driven wellness insights through facial analysis. Its mission is to empower individuals and families with tools that promote early awareness, preventative care, and improved overall well-being.Note: Images accompanying this release depict children and adolescents engaging with mobile devices in emotionally distressed states, underscoring the urgent need for awareness and intervention tools.

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