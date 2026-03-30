For the second time, Italian-Brazilian entrepreneur Eduardo Volpato wins the Lusophone Entrepreneur Award in Portugal

Eduardo Volpato e Adriane Galisteu

Eduardo Volpato wins the Lusophone Entrepreneur Award for the 2nd time, highlighting his impact in Portugal with Seventh Brunch and business innovation.

LISBOA, LISBOA, PORTUGAL, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian-Brazilian entrepreneur Eduardo Volpato received this week, for the second time, the Lusophone Entrepreneur Award. The honor is organized by the Brazilian Embassy in Portugal and Record TV Europa. This year, the distinction was granted in recognition of his work in Portugal, which has had a significant impact on the economy, job creation, and business development.

The entrepreneurs who take part in this award each year are among those who stand out the most and come from Brazil, Portugal, and African countries that speak Portuguese. Volpato has gained recognition as the founder of business projects in the restaurant and technology sectors, with a strong presence in the expansion of his businesses across Portugal, as well as in creating opportunities, developing teams, and innovating the customer experience.

“For those willing to work with vision, consistency, and a focus on results, Portugal is a country of great opportunities. This recognition reinforces our mission to continue growing and generating a positive impact,” the entrepreneur explains.

Volpato has been establishing himself as a reference in the Lusophone business ecosystem, especially for promoting connections between markets and driving economic development among Portuguese-speaking countries. He had already won the award in 2024.

In addition to being an entrepreneur, Volpato is also a writer and business mentor. His Seventh Brunch network offers proven franchise models and is recognized by franchisees for its strength, purpose, and operational consistency. His efforts focus on supporting partners, especially in understanding Portuguese culture, as well as procedures, processes, and specific legal aspects, reducing risks and increasing the chances of success. “Modeling is one of the key requirements for business success,” he states.

The Best Brunch Portugal

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.