Kaliun Secures $250K From TGA Kitchens & Remodeling Founder Tomer Amar to Launch AI-Powered Construction CRM

Florida contractor Tomer Amar and private backers invest $250K into Kaliun, an AI-first platform built to modernize builders and construction operations.

While the rest of the industry debates whether to adopt AI, we already built the future. Kaliun isn't an upgrade, it's a replacement for everything contractors have been settling for.” — Tomer Amar

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaliun, a next-generation AI-powered construction management platform, today announced a $250,000 investment from founding partner Tomer Amar along with additional funding from private investors to accelerate the development and national rollout of its all-in-one construction CRM built exclusively for general contractors and builders.The platform has attracted significant combined investment from Amar and a group of private backers, and is designed to replace the patchwork of disconnected tools that most contractors rely on — spreadsheets, text messages, paper invoices, and generic project management software - with a single, intelligent system purpose-built for how remodeling and construction businesses actually operate."The construction industry is a $3.2 trillion market still running on spreadsheets and handshakes," said Tomer Amar, CEO of TGA Kitchens & Remodeling and founding partner of Kaliun. "Every construction CRM on the market was built by software companies guessing at what contractors need. Kaliun was built on the jobsite, solving real problems in real time."Unlike competing platforms developed by traditional SaaS companies, Kaliun was architected from firsthand operational experience managing residential construction projects from lead generation through final payment. Amar, a Florida Certified Building Contractor who operates a leading kitchen remodeling company in Tampa Bay, designed every module from firsthand experience — including post-hurricane disaster recovery work — to mirror the actual workflow of a working general contractor.The platform delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated tools including AI-powered proposal generation, end-to-end project management with real-time dashboards and daily logs, change order and milestone payment tracking, a branded client portal, subcontractor bidding and management, material selections tracking, AI-powered expense management with intelligent receipt scanning, and integrated invoicing with competitive payment processing.Kaliun's AI capabilities represent a significant leap forward for the industry. The platform leverages artificial intelligence across multiple modules — from generating project proposals based on historical data to automatically mapping expense receipts to the correct project cost categories. The company plans to expand its AI integration to include predictive project scheduling, automated client communication, and intelligent lead scoring powered by construction-specific data models.Residential contractors lose an estimated 30-35% of potential revenue to inefficient processes, miscommunication, and poor project tracking. Enterprise platforms like Procore are built for commercial GCs with dedicated office staff. Tools like Buildertrend and JobTread were still built by people looking in from the outside."The residential construction market is massively underserved by technology," said Amar. "Most contractors are still running their entire business from a pickup truck with a phone and a notepad. We built Kaliun to change that — to give every general contractor the same operational power that billion-dollar commercial firms have access to, without the complexity or the price tag.""We are not building another generic SaaS product," Amar added. "We are building the operating system for residential construction."Kaliun is currently onboarding early adopter contractors in Florida, with plans for a phased national expansion beginning in Q3 2026. The product roadmap includes the launch of a subcontractor marketplace connecting general contractors with vetted subcontractors, and SMS-based communication tools powered by integrated messaging infrastructure. The platform is available on web and mobile, with native iOS and Android applications in beta.Contractors interested in early access can visit kaliun.com to request a demo.About Kaliun:Kaliun is an AI-powered construction management platform built exclusively for residential general contractors. Founded by Tomer Amar, a Florida Certified Building Contractor, Kaliun delivers integrated tools spanning proposals, project management, client communication, subcontractor coordination, invoicing, and expense tracking — all powered by artificial intelligence. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information visit kaliun.com.

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