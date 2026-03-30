FIJACK ENTERTAINMENT’S FLYOVER REVIVAL: THE MIDWEST MOVEMENT MAKING NATIONAL NOISE

Jaden Schumacher - My Hometown Emily Raff - Good Ones Good Times Tour Kendall Eugene - Prodigal Todd Kieffer Briella Steiner (left) Shooter Jaxx (right)

FIJACK ENTERTAINMENT BRINGS FRESH ARTISTRY FROM FLYOVER COUNTRY

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where true creativity separates the dreamers from keyboard warriors and prompters, FiJack Entertainment has not so quietly built one of the most compelling independent movements rising out of America’s heartland. Over the past three years, the artist-development powerhouse has helped propel a roster of backroad warriors and outsider voices into new territory, earning national attention while staying rooted in the grit and grind that built them.Leading the charge is Jaden Schumacher, fresh off a triumphant run with the 2025 Doin’ My Rounds Tour alongside Emily Raff on a stretch of dates that culminated in both high-profile showcases in Nashville, Tennessee, and Fort Worth, Texas. Schumacher has now launched his 2026 run with shows at Guitars & Cadillacs in Kansas City. On April 23rd, he’ll unveil a brand-new track, “My Hometown,” a song about staying connected to the place that helped make you who you are today. Jaden has also collaborated with AMC Label Group / Starday Recordings artist Caleb Kenner on a forthcoming summertime anthem titled "Summer Live On."After joining the Fijack lineup just a short nine months ago, Emily Raff has been making incredible strides on the indie country scene. Her song "Good Ones," co-written with producer CR Pendleton, has gotten the greatest traction of her career thus far. Emily launches her 2026 “Good Ones Good Times Tour” this spring — a run that will stretch from the Midwest all the way to Salt Lake City, Utah, and circle back through Oklahoma’s iconic Okie State Room, Tank’s Country in Lincoln, Nebraska, and a highly anticipated stop at Fort Worth’s Rhinestone Saloon. She’ll debut her latest track, “Made In The Fire,” a fitting title for an artist whose voice feels forged rather than manufactured. Raff is also slated to reunite with Schumacher for select summer 2026 dates, reinforcing one of the region’s most electric touring pairings.Then there’s Kendall Eugene, whose post–NBC’s The Voice run (Team Reba) has been defined by relentless road work and sharpened artistry. His newest single, “Prodigal,” finds him leaning into emotional depth, while upcoming track “Dust Bowl” promises to further cement his place as a modern country storyteller with classic instincts. Eugene returns to Texas stages this spring and will crisscross the Plains states with venue, fair, and festival lineups throughout the summer — a familiar habitat for an artist who thrives under open skies and big crowds.Songwriters’ circles have been recognizing Todd Kieffer's writing prowess for some time, and after earning runner-up honors at the 2025 Deadwood Songwriter Competition, the national stage is paying attention. With recent releases like “R&R,” “Tennessee Ten,” and “One Year Cigarette,” Kieffer has proven he can craft songs that linger long after last call. His next single, “Sad Smile,” arrives this April, and he’ll spend the summer bringing his unmistakable voice across the Flyover Country states, lighting up some of the season’s premier country events.On the rise with undeniable force is Briella Steiner, whose powerhouse vocals and commanding stage presence have quickly separated her from the pack. With two strong releases already under her belt, Steiner has released “ Hell Of A Match ” on March 5th (produced and written by the Fijack team, Them Fly Bros - CR Pendleton and Luke Mills). Briella debuted the single with a live performance at Tank’s Country in Lincoln, Nebraska, alongside Suntone Records artist Jackson Wayne. She’s also set for appearances at Country Drive 2026 and continues her passionate support of Herostock, championing veterans nationwide through performance and advocacy — proof that her voice carries both power and purpose.And the comeback story fans have been waiting for? That belongs to Shooter Jaxx. After a two-year hiatus, Jaxx returned to the studio last fall to record “I See You,” released this January to an eager fan base. His return to the live stage at the FiJack-sponsored Summer Preview 2026 showcase was met with a packed house and open-armed welcome. His earlier hit “Rowdy Tonight” — and its music video — continues to ripple across the central U.S., while new single “What You Say” and another brand-new video are already lined up for a 2026 spring release.Behind it all stands FiJack Entertainment — a rare artist-development firm that values raw talent as much as it does strategy. In a business often obsessed with overnight virality, FiJack focuses on long-term growth: sharpening songwriting, refining production, building road-tested performers, and teaching the discipline and consistency required to sustain a career. It’s a philosophy that has paid dividends, with multiple artists stepping onto larger stages and national opportunities without sacrificing their identity.At its core, FiJack’s mission is simple: elevate authentic voices and equip them with the tools to thrive in an ever-changing industry. Every artist, at every level, is invited to submit material and connect — because in the Flyover Country revival now gathering steam, the next breakout story might just be waiting in the wings.And if the last year is any indication, the heartland isn’t asking for permission anymore. It’s building its own spotlight.

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